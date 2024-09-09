JR Restaurant Group Announces Gold Sponsorship of “It’s All Relative” Ole Miss Family Business Symposium

University of Mississippi School of Business to hold third Family Business Symposium Starting September 10, 2024

FLOWOOD, MS, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- JR Restaurant Group , owner and operator of eight Outback Steakhouses in Mississippi and Louisiana, is proud to announce their gold level sponsorship of the 3rd Annual “It’s All Relative” Family Business Symposium , set to take place September 10-11 at the Sheraton Flowood Refuge Hotel and Conference Center. JR Restaurant Group, a proud family-owned company, recognizes the significance of knowledge in family business traditions and is honored to play a vital role in this event.Organized by the Ole Miss Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, the symposium offers a unique opportunity for family business owners from diverse industries to interact in a setting and exchange practices that will help their family business thrive by addressing the unique challenges and ways to seize growth opportunities through case studies, networking, and an expert panel of speakers.Attendees of the 2024 CIE Family Business Symposium will get to hear from keynote speakers, Ken Williams, President and COO of Corinth Coca-Cola Bottling works, and John Stephenson, Vice President and Head Cathy Family at Chick-fil-a Corporate Support Center. Both being renowned family business leaders and experts in navigating the complexities of multigenerational family enterprises. The two will bring valuable insights into leadership development and strategies for managing family dynamics in a small business.The symposium will also cover other important conversations for family business leaders, such as estate planning, women and family business, and successful intergenerational wealth transfers. All of these discussions will be led by noted experts and executives facing these topics on a daily basis.Steve Grantham, Jr., President of JR Restaurant Group, who will be giving opening remarks at the symposium, says, “We are bringing in some people that have come from family businesses that have grown these in a multi generational aspect. And this symposium is vital in the state of Mississippi to grow these family businesses. ”The JR Restaurant Group is committed to putting people first and always looking after the communities they serve. In these people and these communities, the JR Restaurant Group sees endless possibilities and the ability to have a direct impact on helping each one to bloom to its fullest potential. This family-owned business believes that the symposium will be invaluable in ensuring that the notion of a family-owned business remains strong in the face of impersonal corporations. The focus must be on people, and JR Restaurant Group believes that the discussions to be had at the symposium are what will ensure that this does not occur and that family-owned businesses will continue to serve their communities for years to come.JR Restaurant Group oversees the growth, culture, and community relations of J&R franchise locations of Outback Steakhouses, including Flowood, Hattiesburg, Meridian, D’Iberville, Tupelo, and Southaven (all in Mississippi), as well as Cordova and Jackson, Tennessee.

