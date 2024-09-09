NYFW Tropical Metropolis 1613 by Two Dominican Visionaries, Debuts at Fashion Designers of Latin America FDLA

Tropical Metropolis 1613 by Albania Rosario & Angie Polanco Tropical Metropolis 1613 photo by Steve Gursey at United Palace Angie Polanco & Albania Rosario Tropical Metropolis Collection 1613 Photo by Eric Vitale Tropical Metropolis 1613 photo by Steve Gursey at United Palace

NEW YORK, IN, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tropical Metropolis 1613 arrives at New York Fashion Week on September 11th, at Fashion Designers of Latin America FDLA. This collection is the ingenious brainchild of Dominican veteran fashion designer Angie Polanco, a (FDLA member) and prolific empresario Albania Rosario. For the first time in fashion history, attendants can instantaneously buy items from their seats at at Ventanas while on the runway and receive in two weeks. This groundbreaking vision and commercial feat will revolutionize the Fashion industry. “From the runway to your closet in two weeks!” is the future of fashion commerce, sales and marketing taking place right now.

Tropical Metropolis 1613 is born and inspired by the synergy between the Dominican Republic and New York City. Casitas and high rises are protagonists in the architectural inspired prints, fabrics, and structure of the designs in this collection. The namesake “Tropical Metropolis 1613” holds a significant meaning. 1613 was the year Dominican Juan Rodriguez arrived at Manhattan becoming the first immigrant to the big apple, according by a study conducted by The City College of New York, CUNY. Ms. Rosario was inspired by the great historical connections between the DR and NYC and invited Ms. Polanco to join in this venture that is Tropical Metropolis 1613. A merging of the Island and the Dominican Diaspora.

This collection is designed and produced utilizing the most advanced eco-friendly technology using natural resources such as organic cotton, vegan silk, and other materials by Resonance in Santiago, Dominican Republic. Its unique and avant-garde style reflects a perfect combination of artistic creativity and innovation exploring new fashion frontiers and breaking established limits, offering novel and original work focusing on generating jobs stimulating economies while protecting the environment.

During the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, visionary Albania Rosario brainstormed a way for her business and FDLA designers to continue producing and generating sales in the “new normal”. In 2022, Ms. Rosario established Marcas Latam (Brands of Latin America), an effective e-commerce platform where member designers upload and place on sale their products straight from the runway. In 2024, Ms. Rosario met with Resonance's founder Lawrence Lenihan where, he presented her the opportunity to participate in Amplify, an accelerated project for designers to design and produce their collection utilizing CREATE ONE, an AI powered operating system.

Angie Polanco is an award-winning fashion designer better known as a master of prints and the use of explosive colors customized under her direction. With 15 years in the fashion industry in Europe, the Dominican Republic and the United States brings highlights her expertise in the Tropical Metropolis 1613 Collection.

Albania Rosario, Founder and CEO of Fashion Designers of Latin America celebrates 15 years of FDLA. Her knowledge and expertise in the fashion business is the brains and strategist for this collection. Ms. Rosario also designs her personal collection Nothing to Wear.

“For me Sustainability isn’t just a trend - it’s a responsibility. My designs honor the rich heritage of the Dominican Republic while protecting the future of the environment” said Albania Rosario Founder & CEO at FDLA.

“Sustainability is the Future” said Angie Polanco” Fashion Designer.

