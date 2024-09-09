Daddy’s Chicken Shack Expands National Footprint with Appointment of Noah Pillsbury as Denver Regional Developer

Daddy's Chicken Shack's New Regional Developer Noah Pillsbury and Dave Liniger, Owner and Chairman of Daddy’s Chicken Shack and Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board of RE/MAX Daddy's Chicken Shack Daddy's Chicken Shack Restaurant

Noah Pillsbury Joins Daddy’s Chicken Shack as Regional Developer, Boosting Nationwide Growth Strategy

The opportunity to expand Daddy’s Chicken Shack with someone of Noah’s caliber in our home market is a major step forward for our brand” — Dave Liniger Jr., CEO of Daddy’s Chicken Shack

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daddy's Chicken Shack, the fast-casual brand known for its crave-worthy chicken sandwiches and leadership by franchising legend Dave Liniger, Co-Founder of RE/MAX, has announced Noah Pillsbury as the newest Regional Developer (RD) for the Greater Denver area. This strategic appointment comes as Daddy's Chicken Shack continues to rapidly expand its nationwide footprint, following recent Regional Development Agreements announced in Houston, Orlando, and New Jersey.Liniger’s influence in franchising is undeniable. His legacy includes global behemoth RE/MAX, with operations spanning more than 110 countries and territories and nearly 9,000 offices globally. His visionary leadership through Denver-based Area 15 Ventures continues to fuel brands that include Daddy’s Chicken Shack, Port of Subs, Lifespot, and DNA Vibe.“The opportunity to expand Daddy’s Chicken Shack with someone of Noah’s caliber in our home market is a major step forward for our brand,” said Dave Liniger Jr., CEO of Daddy’s Chicken Shack. “Noah’s expertise in franchise and real estate development, coupled with his deep connections in Denver, make him the perfect leader to accelerate our growth. We’re confident his leadership will elevate our brand’s presence in this key market.”Pillsbury brings a proven track record of success in franchise development, construction, and real estate, uniquely positioning him to lead the Denver territory’s expansion. His hands-on approach will focus on identifying prime site locations, cultivating relationships with potential franchisees, and providing essential coaching to ensure operational success.“Denver is not just another market; it’s where we’ll set the tone for the brand’s future,” said Pillsbury. “We have an ambitious plan for 33 new stores over the next seven years, starting with our first location in early 2025. I’m eager to build on the strong foundation laid by Dave Liniger and help take Daddy’s Chicken Shack to the next level.” Pillsbury’s background includes scaling a commercial reconstruction company from the ground up to $23.3 million in production within seven years, showcasing his ability to drive dynamic, large-scale growth initiatives.Franchise Opportunities in Denver and BeyondThe demand for Daddy’s Chicken Shack continues to rise and franchising opportunities further expand as the brand offers developers a unique opportunity to grow from the ground up in a number of markets across the country. Pillsbury’s leadership will pave the way for substantial development in the metro-Denver area, with plans to bring the renowned chicken sandwich brand to life through strategic and supported franchising.For entrepreneurs interested in joining this era of growth, Daddy’s Chicken Shack is actively seeking franchise partners nationwide. “The Denver market is just the beginning,” said Todd Haavind, Vice President of Franchise Development at Daddy’s Chicken Shack. “Noah’s leadership here demonstrates the potential for growth in key markets. We are excited about the national development and franchising opportunities currently available.” For more information about franchising in Pillsbury’s region, visit the Denver West Colorado franchise page here or explore nationwide opportunities here About Daddy's Chicken ShackDaddy’s Chicken Shack was founded in 2018 with a mission to serve high-quality, Southern-inspired comfort food with a modern twist. Known for its signature chicken sandwiches and a welcoming atmosphere, Daddy’s Chicken Shack offers franchise opportunities across the nation. For information about franchising opportunities, visit https://franchising.daddyschickenshack.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.