Daddy’s Chicken Shack Names Todd Haavind as Vice President of Franchise Development

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daddy’s Chicken Shack, the fast-casual restaurant chain known for its crave-worthy chicken sandwiches, today announced the appointment of Todd Haavind as Vice President of Franchise Development. Haavind brings more than two decades of experience in business development, sales, and franchising, making him a key addition to Daddy’s Chicken Shack’s leadership team as the brand continues its aggressive national expansion.Haavind previously served as Vice President of Development for Camp Bow Wow, where he led a successful franchise development program for one of the nation's largest pet care franchises. He has also held Vice President of Development roles at Quiznos, TCBY, Mrs. Fields, Beeline Bikes, Dickeys BBQ, and Title Boxing, where he played instrumental roles in driving franchise growth and delivering operational excellence.Attracted to Daddy’s Chicken Shack by the legacy of its founder, Dave Liniger, co-founder of RE/MAX and owner of Area 15 Ventures, Haavind is excited about the brand’s potential. “Dave’s legacy of franchising success and excellence speaks for itself,” said Haavind. “Combine that with a brand known for its outstanding products and an exciting, fun culture, and you have an incredible opportunity for growth.”In his new role, Haavind will oversee the development of franchise opportunities across major U.S. markets, offering Regional Developers the chance to build their own franchising businesses from the ground up. He is also eager to share best practices with other brands under Area 15 Ventures, such as Port of Subs, to ensure franchisee success.“I’m excited to present the value of Daddy’s Chicken Shack in a thoughtful way,” Haavind added. “This brand offers something truly special, and with so many growth opportunities in major metropolitan areas across the country, now is the perfect time for entrepreneurs to join us on this journey.”Haavind’s extensive experience in the franchise industry, coupled with his passion for helping franchisees succeed, positions him to drive growth for Daddy’s Chicken Shack as the brand continues to expand nationwide.For more information about franchising opportunities with Daddy’s Chicken Shack, visit https://franchising.daddyschickenshack.com About Daddy’s Chicken ShackFounded in 2018, Daddy’s Chicken Shack is dedicated to serving high-quality, Southern-inspired comfort food with a modern twist. Known for its signature chicken sandwiches and welcoming atmosphere, Daddy’s Chicken Shack offers franchise opportunities across the United States. For more information, visit https://franchising.daddyschickenshack.com

