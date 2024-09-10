TuxCare and Ntegral Partner to Offer Extended Lifecycle Support for Critical Systems

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in enterprise-grade cybersecurity for Linux, today announced it inked a partnership with Atlanta, Georgia-based Ntegral , a leading IT solutions provider and consultancy, to offer Ntegral’s customers TuxCare’s award-winning Extended Lifecycle Support (ELS) for critical systems, including CentOS 7, CentOS 8, CentOS Stream 8, and Ubuntu 18.04.The partnership further strengthens Ntegral’s solutions offered through the AWS and Azure Marketplace and reinforces Ntegral’s focus on bringing their customers to the cloud in the most effective and secure manner possible. With TuxCare’s ELS easily available to Ntegral users, they can conveniently and cost-effectively remain assured their virtual machines are continually protected via security updates, patches, bug fixes and technical assistance."We're thrilled to join forces with TuxCare to provide our customers with the added stability and support they need to keep their cloud systems running smoothly, even after they reach end-of-life,” said Dexter Hardy, President and CTO at Ntegral.“We’re extremely pleased to announce Ntegral as one of our latest U.S.-based partners to add our ELS to their portfolio,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “By providing peace of mind past end-of-life (EOL) for critical systems, Ntegral brings notable value to their customers through added stability and uninterrupted operations.”More information on Ntegral’s offerings with TuxCare ELS is available at:About NtegralFounded in 2002, ntegral is an Atlanta-based IT solutions provider and consultancy. Ntegral’s optimized Enterprise Workload Solutions simplify technology transformation for businesses, governments and nonprofits. Specializing in all cloud infrastructures to offer secure in-market products and tailored services for clients across the globe, Ntegral’s mission is to enable organizations to scale growth in an evolving business landscape. Visit www.ntegral.com About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the world’s risk of cyber exploitation. Through its automated live security patching solutions and extended lifecycle support services for Linux and open-source software and languages, TuxCare allows thousands of organizations to rapidly remediate vulnerabilities for increased security and compliance. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. Visit www.tuxcare.com

