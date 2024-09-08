Submit Release
News Search

There were 123 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,511 in the last 365 days.

Singapore's Humanitarian Assistance for Communities Affected by Floods in Bangladesh, 8 September 2024

In response to severe floods in Bangladesh’s eastern districts, the Singapore Government will contribute US$100,000 as seed money to support the Singapore Red Cross’ public fundraising efforts. The contribution will support humanitarian relief efforts and the immediate needs of affected communities.

 

 

.     .     .     .     .

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

8 SEPTEMBER 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Singapore's Humanitarian Assistance for Communities Affected by Floods in Bangladesh, 8 September 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more