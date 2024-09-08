Singapore's Humanitarian Assistance for Communities Affected by Floods in Bangladesh, 8 September 2024

In response to severe floods in Bangladesh’s eastern districts, the Singapore Government will contribute US$100,000 as seed money to support the Singapore Red Cross’ public fundraising efforts. The contribution will support humanitarian relief efforts and the immediate needs of affected communities. . . . . . MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS SINGAPORE 8 SEPTEMBER 2024

