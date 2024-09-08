PHILIPPINES, September 8 - Press Release

September 7, 2024 Bong Go extends help to hundreds of Typhoon Enteng victims in Catanduanes Following the aftermath of Typhoon Enteng which affected various parts in the country, on Thursday, September 5, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go dispatched his Malasakit Team to assist the typhoon victims from Barangays Dugui, Dugui San Isidro, and Dugui San Vicente in Virac, Catanduanes along with Governor Joseph Cua. Go expressed his continuing commitment to support recovery of those affected by calamities and other crises by doing what he can to provide help and bring services closer to those in need. "Huwag kayong magpasalamat sa amin. Sa totoo lang kami ang dapat ang magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan ninyo kami ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo sa inyong lahat. Hindi ko sasayangin ang oras na ibinigay ninyo sa akin," expressed Go. Held at their respective Barangay Halls, Go's Malasakit Team gave out food packs to 299 beneficiaries in Brgy. Dugui, 79 in Brgy. Dugui San Isidro, and Brgy. Dugui San Vicente. Meanwhile, Go continues to emphasize the importance of proactive measures to enhance disaster resilience. He urged the government to work diligently towards the recovery of affected people and implement proactive initiatives to transform into disaster-resilient communities. In line with his advocacy for disaster resilience, Senator Go has pushed for his filed Senate Bill No. 188, known as the Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR) Act. This proposed bill seeks to establish a dedicated agency focused on creating adaptive and resilient communities. "We need to be better equipped and prepared to face these challenges. That is why I am urging my fellow lawmakers to prioritize the passage of SBN 188, which will establish the Department of Disaster Resilience," Go explained, underscoring the need for a specialized department to manage disaster response and recovery efforts effectively. As the rainy season continues, Senator Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, also reminded the public to be vigilant about the health risk common during these times. To address health concerns, especially during such crises, Go encouraged residents to seek assistance from the Malasakit Centers, a one-stop shop for medical assistance, with one located at Eastern Bicol Medical Center in Virac. The Malasakit Centers Act, established in 2019 through Republic Act No. 11463, was principally authored and sponsored by Senator Go. This law aims to simplify access to various medical assistance programs by consolidating them in Department of Health-run hospitals, easing the burden on patients seeking help with their medical expenses. Presently, there are 166 operational Malasakit Centers nationwide, ready to assist patients with their medical costs. According to the DOH, the program has already benefited more than 11 million Filipinos. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go who is also known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.

