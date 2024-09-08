PHILIPPINES, September 8 - Press Release

September 6, 2024 Bong Go's Malasakit Team extends aid to parents of student scholars in Villaverde, Nueva Vizcaya As part of his ongoing commitment to support Filipinos in need, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team led a distribution of assistance to 500 beneficiaries in Villaverde, Nueva Vizcaya, on Wednesday, September 4, underscoring his dedication to aiding both parents and student scholars in the community. "Alam ko po na marami tayong pinagdaraanan sa araw-araw, pero naniniwala akong kapag tayo ay nagtulungan, makakaraos din tayo. Importante po ang malasakit sa ating kapwa at ang pagtutulungan para sa ating bayan," said Go who is the Chair of the Senate Youth Committee. During the gathering held at the municipal court, the team distributed essential items such as snacks, masks, vitamins, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs. Selected individuals also received new pairs of shoes and mobile phones to assist families in supporting their children's educational needs. In coordination with Board Member Jose "Tam-an" Tomas, Sr., the national government also provided financial assistance to each beneficiary, offering much-needed support during these challenging times. "Our continuous efforts to improve the quality of life of every Filipino especially our future generation include providing essential support to our youth and their parents who are facing financial hardships," Go stated. To further support Filipino students, Go co-authored and co-sponsored RA 11510, which institutionalizes the Alternative Learning System (ALS) to improve basic education delivery to underserved and disadvantaged students; RA 11984, or the "No Permit, No Exam Prohibition Act," which prohibits educational institutions from denying students the right to take exams due to unpaid fees; RA 12006 or the "Free College Entrance Examinations Act," waiving entrance exam fees at private higher educational institutions for qualified top students; as well as RA 11997, or the "Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act," which increases the teaching supply allowances for public school teachers. As Chair of the Senate Health Committee, Senator Go also reminded the beneficiaries about the Malasakit Centers in Nueva Vizcaya, where they can seek assistance for their healthcare needs. Currently, there is a Malasakit Center in the province located at Region 2 Trauma and Medical Center in Bayombong that offers a one-stop shop for government medical assistance. Signed into law in 2019, Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Center Act, is a landmark initiative by Senator Go designed to provide indigent patients with streamlined access to government medical assistance. "Mga kababayan ko, mayroon na tayong Malasakit Center sa inyong probinsya na handang tumulong sa inyo. Para talaga ito sa mga Pilipino, at ang target nito ay pababain ang inyong hospital bills. Patuloy po nating palalawakin ang mga serbisyo para sa inyong kapakanan," Go emphasized. There are now 166 Malasakit Centers across the Philippines ready to assist poor and indigent patients. According to the DOH's reports, around 10 million Filipinos have benefitted from the program. Senator Go principally authored and sponsored Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," emphasized Go, affectionately known as Mr. Malasakit for his dedication to aiding Filipinos in need.

