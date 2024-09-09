Texas-based AI robotics and autonomous e-commerce fulfillment technology company will help scale Pimm.com Fulfillment centers

LAREDO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pimm.com has announced a strategic alliance with DutyFreeZone.com and DutyFreeFood.com to scale DutyFreeZone.com Fulfillment with DFZ’s fully autonomous 3PL model. DutyFreeZone.com is also investing an undisclosed sum in Pimm.com.

The Laredo, Texas-based autonomous e-commerce fulfillment technology company will help scale DutyFreeZone.com Fulfillment centers.

“Our strategic alliance and financial investment with DutyFreeZone.com expand our footprint in the e-commerce space, helping to further scale Pimm.com Fulfillment offering across North America,” said Fernando Tejeda, Vice president of Pimm.com Supply Chain. “Pimm.com cutting-edge AI robotics and autonomous fulfillment systems will help DutyFreeZone.com streamline operations and unlock new opportunities for our customers.”

The Pimm.com Supply Chain will have more than 48 warehouses and fulfillment operations in North America and will processes 12 million shipments annually. The company has recently considered divesting its freight business to focus on its parcel and logistics business.

According to its website, Pimm.com currently has three fulfillment center “nodes” in the U.S. located in Los Angeles, Laredo - Texas and Trenton, New Jersey. Three additional nodes are planned to be launched in Miami, Chicago and Atlanta by 2025.

“We’re thrilled to be engaging in this multifaceted alliance with a logistics industry leader like Pimm.com to pioneer and scale autonomous fulfillment,” said Reynald Vito Grattagliano founder and CEO of DutyFreeZone.com, in the release. “This collaboration will help enable Pimm.com to leverage DutyFreeZone.com fast and cost-effective fulfillment centers, powered by our next-generation intelligent general purpose warehouse robots and AI technology.”

About PIMM.COM

PIMM.COM is a parcel, courier, and consolidated freight shipping platform that offers its users the best value for money on the market through their comprehensive solution, companies and individuals can quote, ship and track their shipments in an agile and efficient way.

The company buys millions of shipping labels and airway bills from carriers like FedEx, UPS, and DHL at discounted rates, and then pass those savings on to its customers.

PIMM.COM is not a franchise

