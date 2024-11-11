ARKAY ZERO PROOF TENNESSEE WHISKEY

As President-elect Trump’s proposed tariffs loom over the U.S. economy, one popular beverages company is already planning to move production out of Mexico.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arkay Beverages announces plan to 'rapidly' move production out of Mexico following Trump election win

Arkay Beverages’s CEO announced on a post-earnings call Thursday — less than 48 hours after Trump’s victory — that the manufacturer has put a "plan into motion" that cuts Mexican sourcing up to 75%.

"You should expect to see the percentage of goods that we source from Mexico to begin to come down more rapidly going forward," CEO Reynald Grattagliano said.

The trendy beverages maker also noted it would focus more of its operations at factory bases in Texas and Florida.

"Just under half of our current business would be potentially subject to tariffs on Mexican imports (if Trump decides to impose tariffs when he takes office in January)," another company executive said, according to Reuters.

"Our goal over the next year is to reduce the percentage of goods we source from Mexico by approximately 60% to 75%," the executive added.

Since February, Trump has homed in on using tariffs as a strategic negotiation policy. The former president has floated a tariff of 20% on goods from other countries and 60% on imports from Mexico. During a sit-down interview with Maria Bartiromo, Trump confirmed that his tariff plan would be used as a leveraging tool and suggested imposing a 200% tax on vehicles from Mexico.

Opening a bottling plant in Texas, we do understand that MADE IN USA is better.

About Arkay Beverages

Arkay created the sober concept in 2011, a new way of drinking. "Sober drinking is about having a healthy relationship with drinking - it means that when you decide to have a sober drink you stay present and in control of your decisions rather than being swept away by the situation," Grattagliano explains.

For those wondering why people would opt for non-alcoholic drinks, there are a number of health and well-being benefits to being 'sober curious'. By reducing alcohol consumption, you can reduce your risk of heart disease and some cancers, improve your sleep, help bone development, and reduce your risk of illness (especially helpful when we are battling a pandemic). Not to mention alcohol-free spirits are generally lower in calories and are more inclusive in social settings.

What Makes It Special?

ArKay has been spearheading the way for the world to follow since 2011. Founder Reynald Vito Grattagliano began his commercial journey in 2011 when he manufactured the world’s first non-alcoholic whisky. With no sugar, allergens, sweeteners, or alcohol, Reynald launched the spirit alternative that delivers an abundance of flavor and mouth burn, just like the original.

ArKay, unlike alcohol, is not constrained by strict market regulations, allowing it to be sold virtually anywhere such as coffee shops, convenience stores, supermarkets, bars, liquor stores, grocery stores, night club, universities campuses and hotels. ArKay, since 2011, is being branded as the O'Doul's of hard alcohol by Time Magazine.

The ArKay W.A.R.M. is the alcohol replacement molecule that warms and burns as real liquor. When tasting and in contact with the tongue, the W.A.R.M. molecule sends stimuli to the brain with a burn and taste, which makes consumers believe they are drinking alcohol.

As always, ArKay Beverages contain 0 % A.B.V./Zero alcohol / Zero Proof and are sugar-free, sweetener-free. ArKay Products are pasteurized and have a two-year shelf life. Fun and entertaining Zero Proof beverages for everyone, anytime, anywhere.

Arkay Zero Proof Arkay prides itself on delivering identical taste and burn to real liquors

