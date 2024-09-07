Requesting a Major Disaster Declaration for Debby

Governor Kathy Hochul today requested a Major Disaster Declaration from President Biden to support the ongoing recovery efforts of communities impacted by the severe weather caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby that occurred on August 8 – 10, 2024. If granted by the federal government, this declaration would provide federal funding for Allegany, Broome, Delaware, Essex, Franklin, Jefferson, Ontario, Steuben, St. Lawrence and Yates counties to cover debris removal, emergency protective measures and repairs to public buildings and infrastructure.

“After Tropical Storm Debby caused widespread damages across New York State, I’m requesting an emergency declaration from our federal partners to bring help to the communities in need,” Governor Hochul said. “We must provide relief to areas impacted by the storm, and my administration will take every measure necessary to ensure their speedy and full recovery.”

A Major Disaster Declaration secures financial assistance from the federal government, primarily through FEMA's Public Assistance Program, to provide funding to local governments and eligible non-profits for debris removal, protective measures, and repairs to public buildings and infrastructure, including roads, bridges, water and wastewater treatment facilities, critical infrastructure sites, schools, parks and other facilities.

Following a disaster, the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services' (DHSES) Office of Disaster Recovery Programs works directly with counterparts at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and impacted local governments to assess damages caused by, and costs related to, the disaster. Once these assessments are complete, FEMA validates whether the State and impacted counties have reached the required federal damage thresholds for a Major Disaster Declaration.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Debby produced severe rainfall causing major flooding, particularly in the Southern Tier, Central New York and the North Country. The National Weather Service observed 5.38 inches of rain in less than 12 hours in Steuben County and widespread rainfall rates of 2-2.5” per hour across multiple counties. Additionally, the National Weather Service placed a total of 17 New York counties under a flood watch, and a tornado watch was issued to 26 counties. During the event, 20 flash flood warnings were issued, including two flash flood emergencies, which indicate an imminent threat to life safety.

The heavy rainfall and flooding significantly damaged or destroyed transportation systems, critical public infrastructure and private property. Individuals were evacuated from their homes and shelters were set up by American Red Cross and local governments. Local roadways and bridges were completely submerged or washed out throughout the impacted areas, which will take weeks or months to repair. In some areas the damage to the roadways was so severe that initial assessments have been delayed. Straight line winds and microbursts uprooted mature trees and caused damages throughout the affected counties. Many roadways were deemed unpassable due to downed trees and debris or structural damage and full washouts. Heavy rainfall washed out shoulders, causing culverts to plug up which led to widespread flooding to roadways and the surrounding areas. Strong winds downed trees and damaged power lines which caused widespread power outages.

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “Helping communities access the federal funding they deserve is a top priority for Governor Hochul. State agencies were there to help our local government partners respond immediately after the storm, and those impacted by the damage from the rainfall associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby now need federal assistance to conduct much-needed repair and mitigation work.”

In advance of the storm, Governor Hochul directed State agencies to ready emergency response assets and stay in real-time communication with local governments to monitor weather impacts and respond to requests for assistance. After the storms, Governor Kathy Hochul announced grants of up to $50,000 to be available to eligible homeowners in Allegany, Delaware, Franklin, Steuben and St. Lawrence Counties to address health and safety-related repairs not covered by insurance or other disaster relief programs.

