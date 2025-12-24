Stem Teachers Chosen To Represent New York

Governor Kathy Hochul today celebrated New York State’s teachers through the selection of 177 STEM teachers for the New York State Master Teacher Program, as well as 27 counselors as part of the first cohort of the Master Counselor Program. Master Teachers and Master Counselors are leaders in their professions and serve as mentors for students and early-career teachers and counselors.

“Educators play a vital role in preparing the next generation for a successful future by not only teaching them, but also by caring for them at every stage of their education,” Governor Hochul said. “I am proud to celebrate the exceptional teachers and counselors who are making an impact on New York State’s students every day. We are grateful to our educators for their dedication to New York’s children.”

Governor Hochul has initiated programs to inspire more New Yorkers to join the teaching profession. In addition to the New York State Master Teacher Program, which encompasses a professional network of more than 1,700 public-school teachers with a passion for inspiring the next generation of educational leaders, Governor Hochul’s landmark SUNY Reconnect program purposefully designates teaching in shortage areas as a high-demand field.

The Master Teacher Program is hosted at nine State University of New York (SUNY) campuses to leverage the expertise of the University's faculty and existing educator preparation programs, and SUNY counterparts collaborate regularly with local STEM career and industry experts.

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “Educators and counselors are an essential part of guiding students through their academic journey, and SUNY is proud to be New York State’s largest preparer for the next generation of educators. Thank you to Governor Hochul for recognizing the excellence of New York’s Master Teachers and for launching the Master Counselors recognition. This effort helps highlight the importance of all teachers and counselors in the state for helping students achieve their college and career goals.”

The SUNY Board of Trustees said, “Thank you to Governor Hochul for her continued support of New York’s teachers and counselors. SUNY prides itself in its programs and internships to set aspiring teachers on a path towards student success. New York State’s teachers are among the best, and we are dedicated to ensuring more New Yorkers join their ranks.”

The new members of the Master Teacher Program represent 151 school districts with a Master Teacher or Master Counselor among their faculty, with 48 program members from high-needs districts including in Buffalo, Binghamton, Mount Vernon, Rochester, Schenectady, Syracuse, Utica, Yonkers and, for counselors, the New York City School District.

Master Teachers support students from kindergarten through high school (K-12) in the areas of science, technology, computer science, robotics, coding, engineering, math, integrated STEM and agricultural education. Many new Master Teacher and Master Counselor members have been recognized by their local school districts and community organizations for their work with students.

More than 60 percent of the new members have been in the classroom for more than 10 years, and 50 percent have been teaching for 15 or more years. The incoming group of Master Teachers is comprised of 25 percent elementary level teachers, 50 teachers with multiple teaching certifications, 28 teachers certified in Special Education, four teachers who hold a Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) certification or Bilingual Education Extension, and two teachers who hold an Agricultural Education Certification.

The inaugural cohort of Master Counselors are active members of their professional associations, serving in leadership roles and regularly engaging with local industries to help students chart a path to success. More than half of the Master Counselors have been in a counseling role for longer than ten years.

The counselors serve in various district-level and state-level roles, joining the program as experienced leaders dedicated to developing and sharing best practices. More than 50 percent of the Master Counselors hold additional certificates or NYS trainings, including Disability Services and National Board.

The total number of teachers and counselors selected from each region, and the respective partner SUNY campus, are:

Capital Region: 236 Master Teachers and five Master Counselors (The State University of New York at Albany)

Central New York: 225 Master Teachers and five Master Counselors (SUNY Cortland)

Finger Lakes: 256 Master Teachers and six Master Counselors (SUNY Geneseo)

Long Island: 234 Master Teachers and eight Master Counselors (The State University of New York at Stony Brook)

Mid-Hudson: 227 Master Teachers and eleven Master Counselors (SUNY New Paltz)

Mohawk Valley: 157 Master Teachers and seven Master Counselors (SUNY Oneonta)

North Country: 133 Master Teachers and nine Master Counselors (SUNY Plattsburgh)

Southern Tier: 271 Master Teachers and nine Master Counselors (The State University of New York at Binghamton)

Western New York: 265 Master Teachers and nine Master Counselors (SUNY Buffalo State University)

New York City: 160 Master Teachers (in partnership with Math for America) and nine Master Counselors (in the New York State program)

Throughout their four-year participation in the program, Master Teachers and Master Counselors will receive a $15,000 stipend annually; engage in peer mentoring and intensive content-oriented professional development opportunities throughout the academic year; work closely with pre-service and early career teachers and counselors to foster a supportive environment for the next generation of STEM teachers and counselors; and attend required regional meetings to participate in and lead professional development sessions each year.

To Learn more about the Master Teacher Program, visit: www.suny.edu/masterteacher.

State Senator Toby Ann Stavisky said, “New York needs our teachers and counselors now more than ever, and this program recognizes just how much they carry every single day. They are educators, mentors, leaders, and problem-solvers, supporting students in the classroom while helping young people navigate college, careers, and life. I thank Governor Hochul and SUNY for strengthening the profession and ensuring the next generation of New Yorkers has the support they deserve.”

Assemblymember Alicia L. Hyndman said, “New York’s education system is an ecosystem, and the connection between our SUNY campuses and our K-12 classrooms is the heartbeat of that system. As Chair of the Committee on Higher Education, I applaud Governor Hochul and Chancellor King for investing in the 'Master Teacher' model. By empowering these experienced educators to mentor the next generation, we are not just retaining talent; we are ensuring that every student — from Buffalo to Southeast Queens — has access to the world-class STEM instruction they need to compete in the future economy.”

