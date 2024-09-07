Video, B-roll, Audio, Photos & Rush Transcript: Governor Hochul Attends 2024 New York City Labor Day Parade & March

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul attended the 2024 New York City Labor Day Parade & March. This week, Governor Hochul also signed eight pieces of legislation aimed at protecting New York State’s workforce as well as improving their ability to grow and prosper in New York State.

Happy Labor Day everybody. So excited to represent the state with the most union members in the entire country. We're proud of the work we're doing. We just signed some major legislation this week to protect our workers. Make sure they have decent wages and the best working conditions possible. Happy Labor Day everybody.

Great to see you on the parade. Alright, thanks everybody.