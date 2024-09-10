Genius Cat Books Announces "Norbu's Secret," an Environmental Adventure for Middle Grade Readers

Norbu's Secret Book Cover Norbu's Secret Jaguar in the Tree Illustration Dr. Klisanin Headshot in Nature

"Norbu's Secret" is the second installment in the Chronicles of G.A.I.A. series by Dr. Dana Klisanin, an award-winning author and psychologist

We need more middle grade books focused on environmental stewardship and youth empowerment. Climate change is overwhelming, but stories that inspire our children to act are crucial.” — Dr. Klisanin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genius Cat Books proudly announces the highly anticipated release of " Norbu's Secret ," the second installment in the Chronicles of G.A.I.A. series by Dr. Dana Klisanin , an award-winning author and psychologist. Following the success of the first book, "Future Hack," this new middle grade novel is set to launch on October 8, 2024, continuing the riveting saga of young environmental heroes committed to safeguarding our planet.To kick off the book's debut, there will be a launch event at Barnes & Noble (160 S. Westlake Blvd., Thousand Oaks, CA, 91362) on October 26th at 11 a.m. Dr. Klisanin will do a short reading on Barnes & Noble's Storytime stage, followed by a meet-and-greet signing event.In “Norbu's Secret,” young readers will join Lexa Andromeda and her diverse team of friends on a thrilling eco-adventure deep into the Amazon rainforest. Their mission: to protect endangered jaguars and explore the rainforest's crucial role as the "lungs of the planet." This engaging environmental book fuses science fiction with real-world sustainability challenges, inspiring children to become proactive environmental advocates.Dr. Klisanin's dedication to enhancing environmental awareness in young readers extends beyond her fiction work. In a recent article for School Library Journal, she underscores the urgent need for more environmental literature for kids, highlighting a significant gap in middle grade eco-fiction. Her research shows a concerning scarcity of upcoming titles that tackle environmental themes."We need more middle grade books focused on environmental stewardship and youth empowerment," says Dr. Klisanin. "Climate change and ongoing environmental issues are overwhelming, but stories that educate children and inspire them to act are crucial. By integrating environmental lessons into captivating narratives, we can turn concern into action.""Norbu's Secret" directly addresses this need, providing young readers with an exciting adventure that fosters environmental awareness and sustainable practices. By combining science fiction with ecological education, the Chronicles of G.A.I.A. series fills an essential niche in children’s literature, empowering the next generation of environmental stewards.Key features of "Norbu's Secret" include:- A compelling eco-adventure storyline that integrates pressing environmental issues.- In-depth exploration of rainforest ecology, including plant properties and animal life.- Diverse, relatable characters exemplifying leadership, teamwork, and resilience against climate challenges.- Insight into global environmental problems through the perspectives of young protagonists.- Practical guidance for readers to participate in real-world conservation efforts and sustainable living.- Charming, hand-drawn illustrations that vividly depict the characters' world."Norbu's Secret" is not just a sequel; it's a vital contribution to environmental education and climate literacy in middle grade fiction. By merging science, adventure, and ecological themes, the Chronicles of G.A.I.A. series offers a powerful tool for transforming environmental awareness into proactive empowerment."Norbu's Secret" will be available in bookstores nationwide and through major online retailers on October 8, 2024. Pre-orders are now available.About the Author:Dr. Dana Klisanin is a Forbes-recognized top female futurist, award-winning psychologist, and children's author. Her engaging Chronicles of G.A.I.A. series combines eco-adventure with youth empowerment. As founder of Rewilding: Lab, she innovates in holistic wellness, integrating nature and the arts. Dr. Klisanin's unique fusion of futurism, psychology, and environmental storytelling inspires the next generation of eco-conscious leaders.About the Illustrator:Melisca Klisanin is a celebrated designer, educator, and artist whose vibrant illustrations bring the Chronicles of G.A.I.A. to life. For "Norbu's Secret," she ingeniously crafts the artwork as pages from a character's sketch book, offering readers a uniquely immersive glimpse into the story's world. Her evocative illustrations capture the beauty of the natural world, deepening readers' connection to the vital environmental themes.Book Details:Dana Klisanin, illus. by Melisca Klisanin. Genius Cat, $19.99 (220p) ISBN: ‎978-1962447171

