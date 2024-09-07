PHILIPPINES, September 7 - Press Release

September 6, 2024 Bringing services closer to communities: Adopted son of Pangasinan Bong Go aids workers, supports establishment of Super Health Center in Basista town Senator Christopher "Bong" Go underscored the critical need to bring public services closer to communities in need especially when it comes to healthcare and livelihood support. During his team's visit to Basista, Pangasinan, on Thursday, September 5, Go emphasized the importance of accessible government support to aid in the recovery of Filipinos affected by economic challenges. Despite the inclement weather which affected Go's supposed visit to the town after he visited San Fabian earlier that day, his Malasakit Team continued with the activities in Basista to aid a thousand displaced workers and inspect a Super Health Center which Go has been advocating for. As an adopted son of Pangasinan, Go reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to helping Pangasinenses especially during challenging times. That day, the local council also presented its resolution declaring Senator Go as an adopted son of the town of Basista. "Huwag po kayong magpasalamat sa akin. Sa totoo lang po, ako po'y isang probinsyano lamang na binigyan ninyo ng pagkakataong makapagserbisyo sa inyo. Ako po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyong lahat," Go said, who is widely known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate commitment to aiding Filipinos facing adversity. "Maraming-maraming salamat sa inyong lahat sa pagkakataong ibinigay ninyo sa akin. Magseserbisyo po ako para sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino, at uunahin ko parati ang kapakanan ng mga kababayan nating mahihirap," he added. At the relief activity held at the Basista gymnasium, a total of 1,000 displaced workers received various forms of assistance from Go's team, including grocery packs, snacks, vitamins, masks, and shirts. Several beneficiaries were also gifted basketballs, bicycle, watch, shoes, and a mobile phone. In addition, the beneficiaries qualified for the Department of Labor and Employment's (DOLE) Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program, thanks to Go's consistent advocacy for labor welfare and livelihood support. Beyond these immediate relief efforts, Go also highlighted his ongoing legislative work. He cited his proposed Senate Bill No. 420, which aims to institutionalize the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP). If enacted, this law would provide temporary employment to individuals in rural areas affected by economic hardships, including displaced workers, those in poverty, and individuals reliant on seasonal jobs. In a video call, Go expressed his appreciation for the local officials, including Governor Monmon Guico, Vice Governor Mark Lambino, Mayor Jolly Resuello, and Vice Mayor Dante Bustarde, for their steadfast dedication to uplifting their communities. Mayor Resuello publicly expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Go for the assistance extended to the town's displaced workers and the various initiatives that benefited their community. The mayor noted how the support extended to the town exceeded expectations. "Alam niyo kung ilan kayo? Isang libo kayo, at first time sa bayan po ng Basista. Palakpakan po natin si Sen. Bong Go," he continued, celebrating the unprecedented assistance brought to the town through Go's efforts. Resuello also emphasized the importance of having officials who genuinely care for the people, praising Go's consistent and heartfelt service. "'Yung opisyales na meron po talagang totoong malasakit. Hindi lang sa salitang malasakit, kundi may gawa at ramdam po ng ating mga kababayan," the mayor said, stressing how Go's actions align with his commitment to public service. "Kahit na napakaliit po ng ating mahal na bayan ng Basista, nagawa po nilang tulungan at bigyan po ng pansin at importansya," Resuello added, expressing how Go's attention to even the smallest communities makes a lasting difference. Go's team also inspected the Super Health Center in the town. He earlier reiterated his commitment to health-related initiatives, such as establishing Super Health Centers, which bring essential primary healthcare services closer to communities. Thanks to the collective efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, over 700 Super Health Centers have been funded and are under construction nationwide, including 26 in Pangasinan alone. As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go also encouraged residents to take advantage of the medical assistance offered at the Malasakit Centers in the province, located at Conrado F. Estrella Regional Medical and Trauma Center in Rosales and Region 1 Medical Center in Dagupan City. The Malasakit Center, initiated by Go in 2018, aims to streamline the process of availing medical assistance programs by bringing together concerned government agencies under one roof. The DOH reported that more or less ten million Filipinos benefitted from the 166 Malasakit Centers nationwide. Go principally authored and sponsored Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019. Moreover, as Vice Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go has supported various infrastructure and medical projects across Pangasinan. These include the procurement of medical equipment for the Lingayen District Hospital and the construction of a dialysis center, a public park, and farm-to-market roads in several towns, ensuring that the province continues to develop both in terms of healthcare and community facilities. He also played a key role in securing funding for the construction of multipurpose buildings, flood control structures, and public parks across various municipalities. Additionally, Go advocated for the installation of solar-powered streetlights in several towns, reflecting his broad commitment to improving infrastructure and public safety throughout Pangasinan. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo, at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," Go underscored, highlighting his deep-rooted belief in public service as an act of devotion. Go's team also inspected the ongoing renovation of the Basista municipal building, a project he also supported. Earlier that day, Go personally extended his assistance to displaced workers in San Fabian and inspected the Super Health Center in the area, where he was declared an adopted son of the town.

