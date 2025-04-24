Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,715 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,841 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on the killing of Rizal, Cagayan Mayor Ruma and aides

PHILIPPINES, April 24 - Press Release
April 24, 2025

STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE KILLING OF RIZAL, CAGAYAN MAYOR RUMA AND AIDES

I strongly condemn the brutal assassination of Rizal, Cagayan Mayor Joel Ruma and his two close aides. This cowardly attack, carried out in the midst of a campaign, is not only a vile act of violence against public servants--it is a direct assault on our democratic processes and the sanctity of fair elections. I urge law enforcers to immediately hold the perpetrators accountable.

Buong puso akong nakikiramay sa pamilya ni Mayor Ruma na isa ding personal na kaibigan. Asahang tututukan natin ito hanggang makamit natin ang hustisya.

STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE ROLLOUT OF SUMMER LEARNING PROGRAMS

I support the Department of Education's objective of boosting literacy and numeracy to strengthen the foundation of our learners. While four programs are set to roll out this summer, I urge the DepEd to ensure that these programs capture learners who need the most intervention. I am also urging the DepEd to make sure that these programs are cohesive.

Sa pagpapatupad ng mga programa para sa learning recovery, mahalagang matiyak na naaabot nito ang mga mag-aaral na higit na nangagailangan ng tulong.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on the killing of Rizal, Cagayan Mayor Ruma and aides

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more