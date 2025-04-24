PHILIPPINES, April 24 - Press Release

April 24, 2025 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE KILLING OF RIZAL, CAGAYAN MAYOR RUMA AND AIDES I strongly condemn the brutal assassination of Rizal, Cagayan Mayor Joel Ruma and his two close aides. This cowardly attack, carried out in the midst of a campaign, is not only a vile act of violence against public servants--it is a direct assault on our democratic processes and the sanctity of fair elections. I urge law enforcers to immediately hold the perpetrators accountable. Buong puso akong nakikiramay sa pamilya ni Mayor Ruma na isa ding personal na kaibigan. Asahang tututukan natin ito hanggang makamit natin ang hustisya. STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE ROLLOUT OF SUMMER LEARNING PROGRAMS I support the Department of Education's objective of boosting literacy and numeracy to strengthen the foundation of our learners. While four programs are set to roll out this summer, I urge the DepEd to ensure that these programs capture learners who need the most intervention. I am also urging the DepEd to make sure that these programs are cohesive. Sa pagpapatupad ng mga programa para sa learning recovery, mahalagang matiyak na naaabot nito ang mga mag-aaral na higit na nangagailangan ng tulong.

