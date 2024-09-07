Royalton Barracks // Fatal Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH - FATAL
CASE#: 24B2004227
TROOPER: Daniel Arrato
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: September 7, 2024 at approximately 0534 hours
LOCATION: I-89 Northbound, Milemarker 26.2 Bethel
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Lindsay A. Holt
AGE: 41
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT
PASSENGER: Justin L. Jeror
AGE: 45
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enfield, NH
DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2004 Toyota Tundra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Severe front end
WEATHER: Cloudy/Dark
ROAD COND: Dry
INJURIES (Operator): Fatal
HOSPITAL: Succumbed to injuries on scene
INJURIES (Passenger): Minimal/Unknown
HOSPITAL: Gifford Medical Center, Randolph
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On September 7, 2024, at approximately 0534 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks were dispatched to a reported single motor vehicle crash near I-89 mile marker 26.2 northbound, in the town of Bethel, in the county of Windsor, Vermont. EMS and Troopers responded to the scene and located a 2004 Toyota Tundra which sustained severe damage from a tree in the median.
Preliminary investigation determined that the operator was Lindsay Holt, age 41, of Plainfield. Holt succumbed to the injuries sustained from the crash. The passenger advised Holt was traveling northbound on I-89, went off the roadway, and struck a tree.
Troopers were assisted on scene by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, White River Valley Ambulance, and East Randolph Fire Department.
