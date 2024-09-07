Submit Release
Royalton Barracks // Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH - FATAL

 

                                                                                                      

 

CASE#: 24B2004227

 

TROOPER: Daniel Arrato

 

STATION: Royalton Barracks                 

 

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

 

 

DATE/TIME: September 7, 2024 at approximately 0534 hours

 

LOCATION: I-89 Northbound, Milemarker 26.2 Bethel

 

 

 

VEHICLE #1

 

OPERATOR: Lindsay A. Holt

 

AGE: 41

SEAT BELT? Y

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT

 

 

 

PASSENGER: Justin L. Jeror

 

AGE: 45

SEAT BELT? Y

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enfield, NH

 

 

 

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2004 Toyota Tundra

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Severe front end

 

 

 

WEATHER: Cloudy/Dark          

 

ROAD COND: Dry

 

 

INJURIES (Operator): Fatal

 

HOSPITAL: Succumbed to injuries on scene

 

 

 

INJURIES (Passenger): Minimal/Unknown

 

HOSPITAL: Gifford Medical Center, Randolph

 

                  

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

 

On September 7, 2024, at approximately 0534 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks were dispatched to a reported single motor vehicle crash near I-89 mile marker 26.2 northbound, in the town of Bethel, in the county of Windsor, Vermont. EMS and Troopers responded to the scene and located a 2004 Toyota Tundra which sustained severe damage from a tree in the median.

 

Preliminary investigation determined that the operator was Lindsay Holt, age 41, of Plainfield. Holt succumbed to the injuries sustained from the crash. The passenger advised Holt was traveling northbound on I-89, went off the roadway, and struck a tree.

 

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, White River Valley Ambulance, and East Randolph Fire Department.

