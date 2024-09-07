Royalton Barracks // Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH - FATAL

CASE#: 24B2004227

TROOPER: Daniel Arrato

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: September 7, 2024 at approximately 0534 hours

LOCATION: I-89 Northbound, Milemarker 26.2 Bethel

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Lindsay A. Holt

AGE: 41

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT

PASSENGER: Justin L. Jeror

AGE: 45

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enfield, NH

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2004 Toyota Tundra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Severe front end

WEATHER: Cloudy/Dark

ROAD COND: Dry

INJURIES (Operator): Fatal

HOSPITAL: Succumbed to injuries on scene

INJURIES (Passenger): Minimal/Unknown

HOSPITAL: Gifford Medical Center, Randolph

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On September 7, 2024, at approximately 0534 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks were dispatched to a reported single motor vehicle crash near I-89 mile marker 26.2 northbound, in the town of Bethel, in the county of Windsor, Vermont. EMS and Troopers responded to the scene and located a 2004 Toyota Tundra which sustained severe damage from a tree in the median.

Preliminary investigation determined that the operator was Lindsay Holt, age 41, of Plainfield. Holt succumbed to the injuries sustained from the crash. The passenger advised Holt was traveling northbound on I-89, went off the roadway, and struck a tree.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, White River Valley Ambulance, and East Randolph Fire Department.