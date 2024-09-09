Shenandoah/Woodlands hosts National Firefighter Training Program Focused on of High-Rise and Big Box Structures

Created by Paul Combs More Air. More Time.

High-Rise and Big Box structures are consuming America's landscape and firefighters will learn new strategies and tactics to preserve and protect.

Understanding the air a firefighter carries is limited, the tactics and strategies required to address these challenging buildings must include managing their air. Without air, nothing can be done.” — Mike Gagliano, FAC President

SHENANDOAH, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Firefighter Air Coalition (FAC), a global organization focused on a firefighter’s air supply and its impact on fireground operations, survival and long-term health, will host a 3-day extensive training session on strategies and tactics firefighters must deploy for search and rescue, suppression and overhaul in the new landscape of high-rise, mid-rise and warehouse structures.The timeliness and value of this training, plus the course being led by distinguished instructors from around the country, has led to more than 80 fire departments registered from throughout the United States."Buildings are taller and larger than ever before, increasing the scope and obstacles in the firefighter response to protect their citizens and preserve the property in our communities," said FAC President, Mike Gagliano. "Understanding the air a firefighter carries is limited, the tactics and strategies required to address these challenging structures must include managing their air. Without air – nothing can be done.”Big-Box and High-Rise Fires Require New Training to Keep Communities SaferFirefighters are facing increased challenges due to the expansion of big box distribution centers, stores, and warehouses, and high-rise buildings throughout the country. Responders are challenged by the sheer size and magnitude of navigating these structures, particularly when lives are at risk. As a result, new techniques in planning and cutting edge technologies for an adequate air supply are critical to successful fireground operations.At “Fire in the Sky”, attendees will learn about air management strategies, tactics and technologies that can enhance fireground operations. Topics include building design challenges, ventilation strategies, the realities of high-rise firefighting, fire and smoke spread, fire attack, standpipe operations, managing risks, and Mayday and rescue. And most importantly, managing the most critical element to get the job done: firefighter air. “It's important for responders to prepare and plan for how to overcome these new fireground obstacles to protect the people they serve, preserve the property they can, and come home safe,” added Gagliano.About the Fire in the Sky TrainingIndustry-recognized fire industry instructors include: Mo Davis, Jimmy Davis, Daniel DeYear, John Norman, Mike Dugan, Mike Gagliano, J. Eric Abbt, David McGrail, Paul Combs, Clark Lamping, and Kris Blume.Fire in the Sky 9/11 CeremonyAs part of this training the Firefighter Air Coalition (FAC) will honor the memory of the 9/11 victims – to ensure that their sacrifice is never forgotten. On the morning of September 11th, at 7:30 a.m., in the parking lot at Crowne Plaza Shenandoah-Woodlands, the FAC will host a remembrance ceremony to honor the fallen firefighters and first responders from 9/11.The ceremony will include a memorial prayer by Judge Mark Keough, comments by Chief John Norman and Captain Mike Dugan, of the FDNY, Houston Fire Department Pipes & Drums.About the Firefighter Air Coalition (FAC)The Firefighter Air Coalition (FAC) is a global non-profit organization that is focused on the need for smart, responsible air management for first responders. FAC delivers the latest in air management training, technology, tools, and science to firefighters for firefighting operations.The FAC is led by a dedicated team of fire service leaders who are committed to sharing their knowledge and experience in: air management, technology, research and training. The FAC is supported by response industry leaders including Lifeline Firehose, Johnson Controls Inc. Arctic Compressor LLC and Affordable Drill Towers. For more information on the Firefighter Air Coalition, visit https://www.aircoalition.org/contact

