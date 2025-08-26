National Audience of Firefighters Attending Fire in the Sky in Houston, TX for High-Rise, Big-Box and Mid-Rise Training

Firefighter Air Logo Fire in the Sky Houston, TX 2025 More Air, More Time Created by Paul Combs Firefighter Air Coalition FDIC 2026 Scholarship

LAREDO, TX, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The second annual Fire in the Sky Training Conference, September 16-18, 2025, will unite ten of the most renowned fire service experts to address the evolving challenges of modern firefighting. As buildings grow taller and larger, and rural landscapes transform with massive distribution centers, firefighters face unprecedented complexities in protecting lives and property.This three-day event, held in Houston, Texas, will provide critical training to firefighters from across the nation. Texas firefighters have the added advantage of grant funding reimbursement through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System ( TIFMAS ). This is the last opportunity for this program in Texas before it moves to other regions of the United States next year.The New Era of FirefightingAccording to Steve Sanguedolce, President of Affordable Drill Towers, "The stakes are higher, the risks are greater, and the need for advanced tactics has never been more critical." Mike Gagliano, President of the Firefighter Air Coalition (FAC), echoes this sentiment: "This is a new era for firefighter air safety. Buildings are taller, fires are more toxic, and the risks to firefighters and civilians are greater than ever. Without air, there is no interior attack. Firefighters must embrace innovation and advanced tactics to meet these life-threatening challenges."From high-rise structures to sprawling big-box facilities, the demands on firefighters have never been greater. Fire in the Sky is more than a conference—it’s a call to action for firefighters to equip themselves with the knowledge and skills needed to protect people and property in this new era.Why You Need to Be ThereFire in the Sky will address critical topics, including:High-Rise Operations: Learn strategies for navigating the unique dangers of vertical cities, where stairwell climbs and limited air supply can quickly become life-threatening.Big-Box Fires: Understand the fire dynamics of massive commercial spaces and the tactics needed to combat fires in these expansive environments.Firefighter Air Safety: Discover the latest advancements in firefighter air safety and management to ensure continuous protection in toxic, asphyxiating environments.Meet the Masters of FirefightingThe conference features a lineup of legendary instructors, each bringing decades of experience, knowledge, and street wisdom:Chief John Norman (FDNY, ret.)Lessons learned from extreme fire events.Mike Gagliano (Seattle Fire, ret.) and District Chief J. Eric AbbtAir management in disorienting, life-threatening scenarios.Captain Jimmy Davis (Chicago Fire)High-rise firefighting and the first five minutes.Brent Brooks (Toronto Fire)Updated tactics for modern skyscrapers.Dave McGrail (Denver Fire, ret.)Simplified strategies for high-rise incident management.Jack MurphyStrategic responses to super-block complexes.Kris Blume (Meridian (ID) Fire)Navigating the challenges of big-box fires.Aaron HellerCommanding the commercial fireground.Daniel DeYear (Dallas Fire, ret.)Low- and mid-rise construction risks.Robert (RJ) James (Frederick County Fire)Addressing the challenges of bigger buildings. These experts will provide actionable insights and advanced tactics to help firefighters rise to the challenges of today’s fireground.A Critical Need for Firefighter Air Supply "Back in 1840, firefighters didn’t have air masks or SCBA—they didn’t need the protection we do today," said Gagliano. "Houses were made of wood and natural materials, and fire smoke wasn’t as toxic. Now, with synthetics and modern materials, firefighters face suffocating, asphyxiating environments. "Big buildings demand more air, and firefighter air technology is advancing. Firefighters must understand its necessity to extend their ability to do the job."Take Action TodayCity leaders are encouraged to take advantage of this training opportunity for their fire departments, especially in Texas, where TIFMAS grant reimbursement is available. This program will not return to Texas, making it a critical opportunity to train firefighters as the fire service evolves to protect lives and property in these mega-size structures. Fire in the Sky is a call to action for every firefighter committed to protecting lives and property. Texas firefighters have a unique opportunity to attend with grant reimbursement through TIFMAS —an opportunity that applies to both career and volunteer departments.Register Now Equip yourself with the knowledge and skills to meet the demands of the evolving fireground. Join the Firefighter Air Coalition, Affordable Drill Towers, the Houston Fire Department, and IAFF Local 341 as we shape the future of firefighting. The new evolution for firefighter air supply is here. Register now. Options for 2- and 3-day attendance are available.

