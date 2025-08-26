Firefighter Training Focused on the Ever-Changing Building Landscape of Mega-Vertical and Mega-Sprawl Buildings

Created by Paul Combs More Air, More Time FDIC Scholarship Announcement Firefighter Air Logo Firefighter Air Coalition

Intensive training for firefighters to equip themselves with knowledge and skills needed to protect people and property in this new era complex structures

This is a new evolution in the advancement of firefighter air safety to protect life and property in these outsized, sprawling and vertical structures.” — Mike Gagliano, FAC President

LUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The second annual Fire in the Sky Training Conference will bring together ten of the most renowned fire service experts to address the evolving challenges of modern firefighting. As buildings grow taller and larger, and as rural landscapes transform with massive distribution centers, firefighters must adapt to protect lives and property in an era of unprecedented complexity.September 16-18, 2025, some of the most revered fire service experts on the topics of big-box, high-rise and mid-rise fireground tactics, operations and command will provide training to a national audience of firefighters in Houston, Texas. Texas firefighters have the advantage of grant funding reimbursement through TIFMAS . This is the last opportunity for this program in Texas before it moves to other regions in the United States next year.The New Era of FirefightingAccording to Steve Sanguedolce, President of Affordable Drill Towers, "the stakes are higher, the risks are greater, and the need for advanced tactics has never been more critical."This is a new era for firefighter air safety," said Mike Gagliano, President of the Firefighter Air Coalition (FAC). "Buildings are taller, fires are more toxic, and the risks to firefighters and civilians are greater than ever. Without air, there is no interior attack. Firefighters must embrace innovation and advanced tactics to meet these life-threatening challenges."From high-rise structures to sprawling big-box facilities, the demands on firefighters have never been greater. Fire in the Sky is more than a conference—it’s a call to action for firefighters to equip themselves with the knowledge and skills needed to protect people and property in this new era.Why You Need to Be There?Fire in the Sky will address critical topics, including:High-Rise Operations: Learn strategies for navigating the unique dangers of vertical cities, where stairwell climbs and limited air supply can quickly become life-threatening.Big-Box Fires: Understand the fire dynamics of massive commercial spaces and the tactics needed to combat fires in these expansive environments. - Firefighter Air Safety: Discover the latest advancements in firefighter air safety and management to ensure continuous protection in toxic, asphyxiating environments.Meet the Masters of FirefightingThe conference features a lineup of legendary instructors, each bringing decades of experience, knowledge and street wisdom.Chief John Norman (FDNY, ret.)Lessons learned from extreme fire events.Mike Gagliano (Seattle Fire, ret.) and District Chief J. Eric AbbtAir management in disorienting, life-threatening scenarios.Captain Jimmy Davis (Chicago Fire)High-rise firefighting and the first five minutes.Brent Brooks (Toronto Fire)Updated tactics for modern skyscrapers. -Dave McGrail (Denver Fire, ret.)Simplified strategies for high-rise incident management.Jack MurphyStrategic responses to super-block complexes.Kris Blume (Meridian (ID) Fire)Navigating the challenges of big-box fires.Aaron HellerCommanding the commercial fireground.Daniel DeYear (Dallas Fire, ret.)Low- and mid-rise construction risks.Robert (RJ) James (Frederick County Fire)Addressing the challenges of bigger buildings.These experts will provide actionable insights and advanced tactics to help firefighters rise to the challenges of today’s fireground.A Critical Need for Firefighter Air Supply"Back in 1840, firefighters didn’t have air masks or SCBA—they didn’t need the protection we do today," said Gagliano. "Houses were made of wood and natural materials, and fire smoke wasn’t as toxic. Now, with synthetics and modern materials, firefighters face suffocating, asphyxiating environments.Big buildings demand more air, and firefighter air technology is advancing. Firefighters must understand its necessity to extend their ability to do the job."Take Action TodayCity leaders should take advantage of this training opportunity for their fire departments, most especially in Texas where TIFMAS grant reimbursement is available. This program will not return to Texas. Take advantage of the local opportunity to train your firefighters as the fire service moves into the complex evolution of protecting lives and property in these mega-size structures.Fire in the Sky is a call to action for every firefighter who is committed to protecting lives and property. Texas firefighters have a unique opportunity to attend with grant reimbursement through TIFMAS —an opportunity that applies to both career and volunteer departments.Register now for a two-day session or the full conference. Equip yourself with the knowledge and skills to meet the demands of the evolving fireground.Join the Firefighter Air Coalition, Affordable Drill Towers, the Houston Fire Department, and IAFF Local 341 as we shape the future of firefighting. The new evolution for firefighter air supply is here.

Without Air there is no Interior Attack

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.