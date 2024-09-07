First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Orkhan Aslanov on Paralympic gold

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her social media accounts congratulating Azerbaijani athlete Orkhan Aslanov on winning a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.

The post reads: “I congratulate Orkhan Aslanov, who won a gold medal in the long jump event! I am grateful to all the athletes who brought medals to Azerbaijan at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games! I wish our para athlete strength, vitality, and new victories!”