Submit Release
News Search

There were 698 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,034 in the last 365 days.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Orkhan Aslanov on Paralympic gold

AZERBAIJAN, September 7 - 07 September 2024, 14:47

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her social media accounts congratulating Azerbaijani athlete Orkhan Aslanov on winning a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.

The post reads: “I congratulate Orkhan Aslanov, who won a gold medal in the long jump event! I am grateful to all the athletes who brought medals to Azerbaijan at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games! I wish our para athlete strength, vitality, and new victories!”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Orkhan Aslanov on Paralympic gold

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more