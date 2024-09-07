VSP BCI Troop A West - Berlin / Domestic assault and other charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 24A3005882

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Mathew Nadeau

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop A West – Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: August and September 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Private residence in Randolph, VT

VIOLATIONS: Domestic assault, second-degree unlawful restraint, interference with access to emergency services

ACCUSED: Jakob Oliver

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodstock, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, cited Jakob Oliver, 30, of Woodstock on multiple charges arising related to domestic-violence incidents that occurred in late August and early September 2024. Oliver is a police officer with the Royalton Police Department.

The investigation began Thursday, Sept. 5, following a request from Randolph Police Department Chief Scott Clouatre. VSP assigned the matter to Bureau of Criminal Investigations detectives from outside the area. Investigators determined that Oliver was physically violent with a person with whom he was involved in a relationship; prevented the victim from calling emergency services; and restricted her ability to leave. The victim subsequently reported the situation to Chief Clouatre and obtained a relief-from-abuse order against Oliver.

VSP detectives met with Oliver at the Royalton Barracks on Friday and issued him a citation on charges of domestic assault, second-degree unlawful restraint, and interference with access to emergency services. He is due to appear for arraignment at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Chelsea.

No additional information is available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Oliver’s arraignment. Members of the media should contact the court to confirm details of the hearing.

Questions about Oliver’s employment status should be directed to the Royalton Police Department.

- 30 -