On Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, people travelling between the Lower Mainland and Whistler can expect possible delays and closures from 5:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. for the RBC GranFondo Whistler cycling event.

Motorists are advised to obey all traffic-control personnel and be prepared to stop during this large-scale event. Rolling reopenings will occur as riders pass through the course.

The Stanley Park Causeway and Lions Gate Bridge will be closed to northbound traffic from 5:30 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7. Motorists are advised to use the Ironworker’s Memorial Bridge during this time. One southbound lane will remain open on the Lions Gate Bridge and causeway.

Other closures will be in effect on Highway 1 and Highway 99 between North Vancouver and Whistler. For specific closures and times, visit: https://www.rbcgranfondo.com/whistler/traffic-advisories

Commercial truck drivers are advised that only commercial vehicles under 40,000 kg GVW and less than 20 metres in length will be allowed to pass through the RBC GranFondo Whistler route.

For updates, visit: http://www.DriveBC.ca