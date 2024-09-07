Rising Star Blk November Takes the Airwaves By Storm

BLK November - Dukes OF Hazzard feat. Gmack The Bandman

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world where the music industry is constantly seeking fresh talent, one artist is emerging from the shadows to captivate audiences with his dynamic sound. Blk November, a rising star on the music scene, has recently made waves with his latest singles "Dukes of Hazzard" featuring GMack The Bandman and "Section," setting the airwaves of the Carolinas ablaze under the Money Over Death Records label.While “Dukes Of Hazzard featuring GMack The Bandman” is gaining ground at various, similar radio formats across the U.S., the cut peaked at No. 91 on the Hot 100 Radio Songs chart.With a blend of mesmerizing beats and captivating lyricism, Blk November's music has already garnered attention and praise from listeners and industry insiders alike. His unique sound defies genre boundaries, appealing to a wide range of music enthusiasts and cementing his status as a promising new artist to watch. And radio seems to be keeping the Country Urban Rap tune alive.Listeners tuning in to radio stations across the Carolinas and neighboring states can't help but groove to the infectious rhythms of Blk November's tracks. "Dukes of Hazzard" and "Section" showcase the artist's versatility and undeniable talent, capturing the essence of summer vibes and setting the perfect soundtrack for road trips and beach days.Under the guidance of the Independent Money Over Death Records label, Blk November is poised for even greater success as he continues to make his mark on the music scene. With a dedicated team supporting his vision and a growing fan base eagerly awaiting his next release, the sky's the limit for this gifted artist.As Blk November's star continues to rise, music lovers everywhere are encouraged to stay tuned for more electrifying tracks and groundbreaking performances from this sensational new talent. Be sure to tune in to your local radio station and the Money Over Death Record YouTube channel (“@moneyoverdeathrecord”) for all the exclusives. And don’t forget, "Dukes Of Hazzard" is getting added weekly and its popularity along with Blk November’s fanbase is rising thanks to airplay on more than 14 radio stations and counting throughout the SouthEast radio markets within the United States. If you don’t hear it, feel free to call your local radio station and let them know “Dukes Of Hazzard” by Blk November resonates with you and you want to hear it again and again and again!With his dynamic sound and undeniable charisma, Blk November is set to leave an indelible mark on the industry and redefine the music landscape for years to come.For press inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact MOD at MoneyOverDeathSouth@gmail.com or DM us on @MoneyOverDeathRecords Instagram page.Blk November’s single, “Dukes Of Hazzard” featuring Gmack The Bandman is available now for sale on the Money Over Death Records Store site.CONNECT WITH BLK NOVEMBER| TIK TOK | INSTAGRAM | WEBSITE | YOUTUBE | MONEY OVER DEATH |SPOTIFY |APPLE MUSIC | MONEY OVER DEATH RECORDS STOREBLK NOVEMBER PR/BOOKING CONTACTSMoney Over Death // MoneyOverDeathBooking@gmail.comAbout Money Over Death Records:Money Over Death Records is a renowned record label dedicated to supporting emerging artists and delivering groundbreaking music to audiences worldwide. With a commitment to creativity and innovation, Money Over Death Records continues to push the boundaries of the music industry.###

Blk November | Dukes Of Hazzard Feat. Gmack The Bandman [Official Music Video]

