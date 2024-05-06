"Dukes Of Hazzard" - BLK November ft. Gmack The Bandman: A Visual Spectacle
EINPresswire.com/ -- Money Over Death Records (“M.O.D.”) is thrilled to announce the official release of the music video for "Dukes of Hazzard" by the talented artist BLK November featuring Gmack The Bandman. This exciting video is slated to premiere exclusively on the Money Over Death Record YouTube channel on May 5th.
BLK November, a rising artist known for his unique sound and captivating lyrics, has teamed up with labelmate Gmack The Bandman to deliver a music video experience like never before. Fans can anticipate a visual spectacle that perfectly complements the exhilarating beats and poignant storytelling of "Dukes of Hazzard."
Set your calendars for the Cinco De Mayo Weekend and be sure to tune in to the Money Over Death Record YouTube channel (“ @moneyoverdeathrecord ”) for the exclusive premiere of the "Dukes of Hazzard" music video. Get ready to groove, feel the vibes, and immerse yourself in the world of BLK November and Gmack The Bandman.
For press inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact M.O.D. at MoneyOverDeathBooking@gmail.com or DM us on @MoneyOverDeathRecords Instagram page.
Join us May 5th through May 6th as we unveil this music video masterpiece to the world. Don't miss out on the excitement! Also, stay tuned for more updates.
BLK November’s single, “Dukes Of Hazzard” featuring Gmack The Bandman is available now for sale on the Money Over Death Records Store site.
CONNECT WITH BLK NOVEMBER
| TIK TOK | INSTAGRAM | WEBSITE | YOUTUBE | MONEY OVER DEATH |
MONEY OVER DEATH RECORDS STORE
BLK NOVEMBER PR/BOOKING CONTACTS
Money Over Death // MoneyOverDeathBooking@gmail.com
About Money Over Death Records:
Money Over Death Records is a renowned record label dedicated to supporting emerging artists and delivering groundbreaking music to audiences worldwide. With a commitment to creativity and innovation, Money Over Death Records continues to push the boundaries of the music industry.
Ms Shaw
BLK November, a rising artist known for his unique sound and captivating lyrics, has teamed up with labelmate Gmack The Bandman to deliver a music video experience like never before. Fans can anticipate a visual spectacle that perfectly complements the exhilarating beats and poignant storytelling of "Dukes of Hazzard."
Set your calendars for the Cinco De Mayo Weekend and be sure to tune in to the Money Over Death Record YouTube channel (“ @moneyoverdeathrecord ”) for the exclusive premiere of the "Dukes of Hazzard" music video. Get ready to groove, feel the vibes, and immerse yourself in the world of BLK November and Gmack The Bandman.
For press inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact M.O.D. at MoneyOverDeathBooking@gmail.com or DM us on @MoneyOverDeathRecords Instagram page.
Join us May 5th through May 6th as we unveil this music video masterpiece to the world. Don't miss out on the excitement! Also, stay tuned for more updates.
BLK November’s single, “Dukes Of Hazzard” featuring Gmack The Bandman is available now for sale on the Money Over Death Records Store site.
CONNECT WITH BLK NOVEMBER
| TIK TOK | INSTAGRAM | WEBSITE | YOUTUBE | MONEY OVER DEATH |
MONEY OVER DEATH RECORDS STORE
BLK NOVEMBER PR/BOOKING CONTACTS
Money Over Death // MoneyOverDeathBooking@gmail.com
About Money Over Death Records:
Money Over Death Records is a renowned record label dedicated to supporting emerging artists and delivering groundbreaking music to audiences worldwide. With a commitment to creativity and innovation, Money Over Death Records continues to push the boundaries of the music industry.
Ms Shaw
MONEY OVER DEATH (M.O.D.)
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
BLK November - Dukes Of Hazzard Feat. Gmack The Bandman