Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers Coming to Christian, Simpson and Todd Counties for a Limited Time

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers will open Sept. 9 in Christian, Simpson and Todd counties to assist Kentuckians who experienced loss from the May 21-27 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides.

These Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers will be available for a limited time at the following locations.

Christian County: Hopkinsville Public Works Complex, 705 N. Main St. Hopkinsville, KY 42240. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Central Time, Monday through Friday, Sept. 9 - 13 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Central Time. Saturday, Sept. 14. This Mobile DRC will end operations at 5 p.m., Sept. 14.

Simpson County: Simpson County Health Department, 1131 S. College St. Franklin, KY 42134. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Central Time, Monday through Friday, Sept. 9 - 13 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Central Time, Saturday, Sept. 14. This Mobile DRC will end operations at 5 p.m., Sept. 14.

Todd County (Mobile DRC): Todd County Dispatch Center, 813 S. Main St. Elkton, KY 42220. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Central Time, Monday through Friday, Sept. 9 - 13 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Central Time, Saturday, Sept. 14. This Mobile DRC will end operations at 5 p.m., Sept. 14.

In addition, three other Disaster Recovery Centers are also open:

Greenup County: Flatwoods Senior Center, 2511 Reed St., Flatwoods, KY 41139. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Eastern Time, Monday through Saturday.

Hopkins County: Madison Square Shopping Center, 114 Madison Square Drive, Madisonville, KY 42431. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Central Time, Monday through Saturday.

Muhlenberg County: Muhlenberg County Training Center, 61 Career Way, Central City, KY 42330. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Central Time, Monday through Saturday.

FEMA programs are accessible to people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs.

Kentucky homeowners and renters in Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Christian, Clay, Greenup, Hopkins, Knox, Logan, Muhlenberg, Simpson, Todd, Trigg, Warren and Whitley counties can apply for FEMA assistance at any of the Disaster Recovery Centers in Kentucky. FEMA representatives will help with applications for federal assistance and provide information about other disaster recovery resources.

FEMA financial assistance may include money for basic home repairs or other uninsured, disaster-related needs, such as childcare, transportation, medical needs, funeral or dental expenses.

In addition to FEMA personnel, representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration and agencies from the Commonwealth will be available to assist survivors.

Other Ways To Apply for FEMA Assistance

It is not necessary to go to a center to apply for FEMA assistance. Survivors can go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, call 800-621-3362 or use the FEMA mobile app to apply. If you use a relay service, such as video relay, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Homeowners, renters, businesses, and nonprofit organizations can apply for long-term, low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance and other sources. Apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at sba.gov/disaster.