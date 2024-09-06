Simply Driven Search and SYRV.AI to Transform Talent Strategies with Fractional Chief AI ODicer Services, AI Talent Recruiting and AI Training

Simply Driven and SYRV.AI will lead them to unlock that value and create exponential business improvements” — Kent Burns

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simply Driven Search – A member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices, and SYRV.AI to Transform Talent Strategies with Fractional Chief AI ODicer Services, AI Talent Recruiting and AI Training

Simply Driven Executive Search, a nationally ranked talent acquisition firm, is pleased to announce a first-of-its-kind partnership with SYRV.AI. This partnership combines Simply Driven’s expertise in talent acquisition with SYRV.AI’s deep experience in Artificial Intelligence, offering businesses a comprehensive approach to workforce development in the age of AI.

This strategic alliance aims to revolutionize how companies understand, implement and leverage artificial intelligence across their enterprise through AI talent acquisition, deployment and resource optimization.

The partnership will provide:

• Fractional Chief AI ODicers to educate clients and uncover low-risk, high-return opportunities to leverage existing data within their business. Access to elite AI leadership, on-demand without the commitment and cost of a full-time hire.

• Strategic AI Talent Acquisition to deliver AI-skilled professionals that will prevent clients from being overwhelmed and left behind by the AI imperative’s rapid, transformational impact on organizations and their workforce

• Employee AI Training and Upskilling to teach employees how to harness the power of AI and use it to unlock value hidden inside their organizations.

“Our client companies literally have millions of dollars of value hidden in their existing operational data and workflows. Simply Driven and SYRV.AI will lead them to unlock that value and create exponential business improvements” said Kent Burns, CEO of Simply Driven Executive Search.

Read full article here: https://simplydrivensearch.com/about-us/artificial-intelligence/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.