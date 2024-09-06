News Item

Lady Justice event to highlight gender equality in Minnesota judicial leadership

Posted: Friday, September 6, 2024

Three women judges will sit down for a singular discussion on the importance of gender equality in Minnesota judicial leadership at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Minnesota North College in Virginia.

Court of Appeals Chief Judge Susan Segal, Court of Appeals Judge Diane Bratvold, and Sixth Judicial District Judge Michelle Anderson will discuss how gender equality in judicial leadership benefits the courts and the public.

“One way we enhance public confidence in the judiciary is when the courts are led by the people who seek justice,” said Judge Bratvold. “This means leadership from all facets of our diverse community, including all genders.”

Today, gender equality in Minnesota’s judicial leadership is very visible: the Minnesota Supreme Court has a female chief justice and a female majority, the Court of Appeals has a female chief judge, and many judicial districts have a female chief judge. The panel discussion will examine how gender equality on the bench strengthens public trust and confidence in the judiciary.

“Equality is a core principle of democracy in the United States, and equal justice under the law is the foundation of our legal system,” Judge Bratvold added. “While this panel will discuss gender equality in judicial leadership, we recognize that equality is a big challenge and encompasses more than what we will touch on during the panel discussion.”

The Lady Justice event will be moderated by Ellie Norvitch, a pre-law student at the College of St. Scholastica, and Leah Ryan, cofounder of Iron Range Today. The event, which will be held in the college’s Virginia Campus Theatre, is free and open to the public. More information about the event can be found on the Cultures, Humanities, and Arts on the Iron Range Facebook page.

