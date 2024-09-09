Dental Protection Group and SmileSafe Announce Groundbreaking Partnership to Offer 5-Year Dental Warranties in the UK

Dental Protection Group SmileSafe

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dental Protection Group (DPG), a leading provider of dental warranties in the U.S., is proud to announce its expansion into the United Kingdom through an exclusive partnership with SmileSafe, a premier provider of dental services in the UK. This partnership will bring DPG’s innovative 5-year dental warranty program to UK dental practices, giving patients an unprecedented level of protection on their dental treatments.The Dental Protection Group offers comprehensive warranties covering a wide range of dental procedures, providing patients with peace of mind and dental practices with a competitive edge. This marks the first time UK dental patients will have access to such extended warranty protection, making the partnership between DPG and SmileSafe a major milestone for the dental industry.Max Zanan, Co-Founder of Dental Protection Group, expressed his excitement about entering the UK market:"We are thrilled to partner with SmileSafe and bring the benefits of our dental warranty program to the UK. This partnership marks a significant step in our mission to enhance patient care and provide dental practices with a powerful tool to differentiate themselves. Together with SmileSafe we are going to disrupt the outdated 6-12 months goodwill currently offered in most dental practices. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this offering will have for both patients and practices across the country."The new 5-year dental warranty allows patients to protect their dental work for an extended period at no additional cost to dental practices. SmileSafe Director, Daniel Armitage, emphasized the win-win nature of this new offering for both patients and practices:"Allowing patients to protect their new smile for 5 years is something unheard of in the UK, and an absolute win-win for practices and patients. With zero cost to the practice, this offering has been received in phenomenal fashion, and it won't be long until a 5-year dental warranty is the norm in every practice. Private dental work isn't cheap, and we are incredibly excited to be offering the UK peace of mind for 5 years on their dental treatment. With nothing but reward for patients and practices, this offering has hit the ground running, with dental practices lining up to speak with us! It's a win-win for everyone!"The DPG and SmileSafe partnership is expected to revolutionize the UK dental industry by offering a level of protection and service that was previously unavailable. As dental practices across the country begin to adopt this innovative offering, more patients will benefit from the security and peace of mind that comes with knowing their dental investments are protected.For more information about this partnership and to learn how your practice can benefit from the Dental Protection Group’s warranty program, visit www.smilesafe.co.uk or contact SmileSafe directly.About Dental Protection Group:Dental Protection Group (DPG) is a leading provider of dental warranty programs designed to protect patients' investments in dental care while offering dental practices a unique opportunity to build long-term wealth. DPG’s comprehensive warranties cover a wide range of dental procedures, providing peace of mind and financial security to patients and practices alike.About SmileSafe:SmileSafe is a trusted provider of dental services in the United Kingdom, committed to enhancing patient care and providing innovative solutions for dental practices. SmileSafe partners with top-tier dental professionals to deliver exceptional service and cutting-edge offerings to patients across the UK.

