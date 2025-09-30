The #1 Women’s Empowerment Event of the Year Goes Live In-Person & Worldwide via Pay-Per-View

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated Wealth Consciousness Experience is set to take place October 2–3 in Chicago’s vibrant West Loop and streaming globally via Pay-Per-View on the Motivation & Success Network – available to millions of viewers on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, and 15 additional platforms.This electrifying 48-hour women’s empowerment and business-building experience is hosted by world-renowned wealth expert Shamina Taylor, a former attorney turned Wealth Consciousness Mentor, bestselling author, and mother of two. Shamina is the host and producer of the hit television and podcast series The Unapologetically Rich Show, which can be seen and heard on YouTube, all major podcast platforms, and most importantly, streaming on the Motivation & Success Network to millions of subscribers worldwide via Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, and 15+ major platforms.The Wealth Consciousness Experience is a two day transformation designed to help women entrepreneurs stop running a business and start leading a multi-million-dollar brand.Attendees will walk away with:- A proven blueprint to generate $500K in profit within six months.- Premium offer design and messaging that closes clients before the pitch.- Leadership presence and authority positioning to command high fees.- Tools to regulate the nervous system so growth feels grounded and sustainable.- A powerful sisterhood of high-achieving women committed to wealth and impact.Participants will leave with the identity, strategies, and systems that convert ambition into predictable profit. Women will also leave with the most expanded wealth consciousness, ready to claim their next level of success.Shamina Taylor is a powerhouse leader on a mission to break income ceilings and redefine wealth for women everywhere. With a track record of helping over 51 women become millionaires and multimillionaires, and thousands more achieve their highest cash months, she is one of the most trusted voices in wealth mentorship.Her work can be seen and heard worldwide on The Unapologetically Rich Show, which streams across YouTube, all podcast platforms, and the Motivation & Success Network on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, and 15+ major streaming platforms, reaching millions of subscribers globally.She is also the bestselling author of “Unlocking The Quantum Woman”, available now on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Unlocking-Quantum-Woman-Opening-Dreams/dp/B0DHLJVTQX . Learn more at www.shaminataylor.com and connect with her on Instagram @shaminataylor The event will be accessible both in-person in Chicago and via Pay-Per-View streaming, providing flexibility for attendees to participate from anywhere with internet access.■ Tickets for in-person attendance and Pay-Per-View streaming are available at: https://productions.motivationandsuccess.com/wealth-consciousness-ppv Event Details:What: The Wealth Consciousness Experience – The #1 Women’s Empowerment Event of the YearWhen: October 2nd–3rd, 2025 | 9AM–6PM CST (Zoom) | 8AM–6PM CST (Chicago, IL) Where: West Loop, Chicago + Global Pay-Per-View Live Stream

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.