Rule 10 Assurance Statement for Public Districts – Open September 9th through November 1st, 2024

Rule 10 Assurance Statement: Public School Systems

All accredited school systems are required to complete a Rule 10 Assurance Statement. The Assurance Statement reflects compliance with Rule 10 regulations and allows for the self-reporting of unmet regulations for the 2024-2025 School Year.

NAC 92 Chapter 10 003.07 Assurance Statement.  Each school system shall, by November 1 of each year, submit to the Department an Assurance Statement, as prescribed by the Department, signed by a representative of the school system governing body affirming compliance or specifically noting any noncompliance with the regulations contained in this Chapter.

The Rule 10 Assurance 2024-2025 is accessible via an activation code on the NDE Portal under the Data Collections table beginning Monday, September 9, 2024. Submission of the Annual Assurance Statement must be time stamped before 11:59 p.m. November 1, 2024.

Additional directions for completing the Rule 10 Public School Assurance Statement can be found on the collection document. Please note that any self-reporting of unmet regulations will not automatically result in a Formal Notice unless that regulation is mandated by State Statute.

Contact Information:
Accessing the NDE Portal, email the Service Desk: NDE.ServiceDesk@Nebraska.gov
Questions regarding compliance and interpretation of regulations: Accreditation (nde.accreditation@nebraska.gov)

