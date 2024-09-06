Governor Hochul Celebrates the Ribbon Cutting of SUNY Delhi’s Farnsworth Hall Following a $37.9 Million Comprehensive Renovation

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the opening of SUNY Delhi’s Farnsworth Hall following a comprehensive $37 million renovation supported by funding from New York State. Farnsworth Hall is the cornerstone facility for SUNY Delhi’s first-in-the-nation veterinary science technology programs. The project provides new state-of-the-art classrooms and lab spaces for the Veterinary Technology and Applied Sciences programs and a fully functional teaching veterinary clinic accessible to the community.

“Students should be proud of the space they are working and learning in, and I won’t stop until every state college and university in New York have the facilities they need to accomplish this,” Governor Hochul said. “I’m confident that with this new renovation project, students at SUNY Delhi will have access to high-quality education facilities to learn and succeed.”

The facility, originally constructed in 1980, underwent a comprehensive renovation focusing on energy efficiency and advanced building systems to adequately serve the programmatic needs of SUNY Delhi’s critically important Veterinary Technology and Applied Sciences programs. Renovations to the over 40-year-old facility include a hybrid ground source heat pump system, new HVAC systems with energy recovery, specialized ventilation for animal care areas, updated plumbing and an all-LED lighting system. The building now supports state-of-the-art veterinary science labs, surgical suites, a community-facing small animal health clinic, and classrooms with infrastructure that supports technology, student collaboration and multi-use needs.

New York State has provided significant capital funding to enhance SUNY’s facilities and expand capacity for students. In the 2024-2025 New York State Enacted Budget, SUNY received over $1 billion in state investments to support capital improvement projects.

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “SUNY’s commitment to student success and economic development is reflected in this wonderful facility, allowing students in SUNY Delhi’s veterinary science technology programs to learn in an energy-efficient facility powered by geothermal energy, boasting state-of-the-art laboratories, surgical and diagnostic imaging suites, classrooms, and even a small animal clinic. Farnsworth Hall has opened thanks to significant support from Governor Hochul and our legislative partners, and I thank them for funding SUNY’s capital needs and operations to advance SUNY’s academic excellence and extraordinary value.”

SUNY Board Trustee Eric Corngold said, “For decades, SUNY Delhi’s incredible veterinary science technology programs have educated the best and brightest New Yorkers, focusing on the health and well-being of the animals that work with us and share our lives, home and planet. The size and scope of this facility ranks among the largest and best in the nation, engendering success for students enrolled in this renowned program.”

SUNY Delhi President Mary H. Bonderoff said, “The reopening of Farnsworth Hall is truly a momentous occasion for SUNY Delhi. Farnsworth Hall has long been a hub of learning, research, and community service, particularly through our pioneering Veterinary Science Technology programs — the first of its kind in the nation. The renovation ties together the rich history of Delhi’s Vet Sci programs, with the technology focusing on future needs. On behalf of the Delhi community, I extend my heartfelt thanks to the SUNY Construction Fund and Chancellor John B. King, Jr. for their support in making this renovation possible. As we cut the ribbon today, we are not just reopening a building; we are throwing open the door to new opportunities for Delhi students and our college community.”

State Senator Peter Oberacker said, “Today marks a milestone moment for SUNY Delhi, as we stand at the forefront of innovation with these cutting-edge Veterinary Technology and Applied Sciences programs. These programs reflect the forward-thinking spirit of this institution, and signal an incredibly bright future for the students, campus, and community. I thank Chancellor John King for his support and offer my warmest congratulations to Dr. Mary Bonderoff and her staff for their outstanding leadership in making this achievement possible. As a proud Bronco and SUNY Delhi graduate, I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunities this will bring to the next generation.”

Assemblymember Chris Tague said, “I was incredibly grateful to be among these fine leaders in education at SUNY Delhi as we celebrate the rededication of Farnsworth Hall. Delhi has long been a center for Veterinary Sciences exceptionalism, and these updated classrooms, facilities and technologies will continue to prepare the next generation of vets to excel in their work. Thank you to SUNY Chancellor John King, Jr. for your leadership, SUNY Delhi President Mary Bonderhoff for your stewardship of the university, and Dean Bret Meckel for your guidance of students and advocacy for their needs. Congratulations to SUNY Delhi for your new facilities!"

About SUNY Delhi’s Veterinary Science Technology Programs

SUNY Delhi is the first to offer a veterinary science technology program in the U.S., teaching the most up-to-date techniques to care for the health and wellness of both small and large animals. Fully accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association (AMVA), SUNY Delhi offers both associate and bachelor's programs with access to extensive facilities, including surgical and diagnostic imaging suites, a new clinical suite that mimics a veterinary hospital, laboratory animal amenities, and a large animal teaching farm with alpacas, cows, sheep and horses. With a strong emphasis on hands-on skills, Delhi graduates are sought after by the some of the best animal clinics, hospitals, and research facilities in the nation.

About SUNY Delhi

SUNY Delhi's hands-on approach to teaching and learning includes over 60 academic programs in specialized areas, including applied technologies, nursing, hospitality, veterinary sciences, applied sciences, business, and liberal arts and sciences. SUNY Delhi offers certificates, associate degrees, bachelor's degrees, as well as master's degrees in a combination of on-campus and online settings. Enrolling over 3,000 students, SUNY Delhi is a member of the State University of New York. For more information about SUNY Delhi, call 607-746-4000 or visit delhi.edu.

About The State University of New York

The State University of New York is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States, and more than 95 percent of all New Yorkers live within 30 miles of any one of SUNY’s 64 colleges and universities. Across the system, SUNY has four academic health centers, five hospitals, four medical schools, two dental schools, a law school, the country’s oldest school of maritime, the State’s only college of optometry, and manages one US Department of Energy National Laboratory. In total, SUNY serves about 1.4 million students amongst its entire portfolio of credit- and non-credit-bearing courses and programs, continuing education, and community outreach programs. SUNY oversees nearly a quarter of academic research in New York. Research expenditures system-wide were nearly $1.1 billion in fiscal year 2023, including significant contributions from students and faculty. There are more than three million SUNY alumni worldwide, and one in three New Yorkers with a college degree is a SUNY alum. To learn more about how SUNY creates opportunities, visit www.suny.edu.