Pivot Energy Announces Participation at 20th Anniversary of RE+, Largest Clean Energy Event in U.S.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- To coincide with the start of RE+ 2024, Pivot Energy, one of the nation’s leading renewable energy providers and independent power producers (IPP), announced today that it will be attending and participating at the largest and most comprehensive event in North America for the clean energy industry.In attendance from Pivot will be CEO Tom Hunt, CFO Bret Labadie, VP of Strategy and Impact, Annie Lappé; and Marci Grossman, Director of Communications, all of whom will be available for meetings.Pivot Energy has a strong track record as a leader in fostering an equitable clean energy transition. Annie Lappé will be speaking on the panel "Trailblazing Clean Solutions for Community Empowerment," which focuses on corporate sustainability initiatives that incorporate environmental justice. Participants will learn how businesses can expand clean energy access to underserved populations, learn how corporate sustainability initiatives are merging environmental justice with carbon reduction targets, and recognize the Inflation Reduction Act’s role in cultivating public-private partnerships that encourage environmental justice. The panel will be held at 213CD, Level 2, Anaheim Convention Center on September 11th from 1-2pm.Pivot Energy has recently announced exciting new partnerships with Fortune 500 companies such as Microsoft, Walmart, Rivian, and Tapestry. CEO Tom Hunt can discuss these partnerships and the company’s strategic growth with reporters.For interested stakeholders and media requesting meetings, please contact Kate Laursen at kate@pacepublicrelations.com.About Pivot EnergyPivot Energy is a renewable energy provider and independent power producer that develops, finances, builds, owns, and manages solar and energy storage projects. Pivot leverages its renewable expertise to provide a range of unique offerings that accelerate the clean energy transition by helping companies and communities attain impactful decarbonization. Pivot is a US-based Certified B-Corporation that proudly follows a corporate strategy aimed at providing a positive impact on society as measured by Environmental stewardship, Social leadership, and responsible Governance factors. Pivot Energy is an ECP portfolio company. Learn more at pivotenergy.net.

