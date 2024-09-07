The Ratel to Take Place in South Africa, 2025: A New Era for Expedition Adventure Racing

Cycling in the Richtersveld Trekking in the Richtersveld The Ratel logo

This challenging event will take place in the majestic Richtersveld, often referred to as Africa’s “holy grail” of adventure.

This journey will be meaningful and timeless, offering an adventure that will captivate you, challenge you, and be memorable in ways you will relive repeatedly.” — Robert Le Brun - Race Director

RICHTERSVELD , NORTHERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, September 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- From June 4th to 15th, 2025, South Africa will host a groundbreaking expedition race—The Ratel. Organized by No Frills. No Fuss, this challenging and special event will take place in the majestic Richtersveld, often referred to as Africa’s “holy grail” of adventure. The Ratel is not only a unique adventure but also will be a new Adventure Racing World Championship qualifier race for South Africa, for the first time in 14 years.South Africa's adventure racing scene has long been distinguished by Expedition Africa (EA), a premier event brilliantly presented by Heidi and Stephan Muller. Since 2011, the Mullers have orchestrated 13 epic EA races. It is with immense respect for their legacy that No Frills. No Fuss, with Stephan Muller’s guidance, presents The Ratel, aiming to uphold and build upon their renowned ethos.Robert Le Brun, the Race Director for The Ratel, shared his enthusiasm: “This journey will be meaningful and timeless, offering an adventure that will captivate you, challenge you, and be memorable in ways you will relive repeatedly. Our no-frills, no-fuss approach ensures the focus remains on pure adventure—navigating route choices, enduring tough conditions, and tackling tricky terrain.”The Richtersveld, with its striking landscape, will serve as the perfect backdrop for this extraordinary race. As Robert describes it, “The Richtersveld is a region where an extraordinary river, lush with green vegetation, threads through an otherwise arid expanse, acting as the region’s lifeblood. Teams will navigate a 450km course through towering peaks, wild expanses, white-water rivers, boulder-strewn slopes, and surreal arid plains. It’s an adventure in a landscape that seems almost otherworldly.”Heidi Muller, the previous organizer of Expedition Africa and current ARWS CEO, expressed her support for the new event:“Expedition Racing in South Africa is in good hands with Robert and his No Frill.No Fuss team and it’s wonderful to pass the baton on to the next generation and see a new ARWS Qualifier in South Africa.“Robert is passionate about adventure racing and has taken part in our Expedition Africa races himself over many years. I’m sure he will deliver a pure African AR experience and it’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to race in the Richtersveld, which has not been used for a big expedition race for two decades.”Early bird entries for The Ratel will open on Friday, September 27, 2024. Teams of four and experienced teams of two are invited to register. The entry fee includes boats, all race logistics, and local South African boma braai (dinner) celebrations. The race winners will receive a free place in the 2025 AR World Championship at Expedition Canada.Accommodation details will be shared later in the year. Additionally, an overseas racer package will be available to handle all travel, logistics and accommodations from Cape Town—participants will only need to arrive and hop on.For more information and to secure your spot, visit https://www.nfnf.co.za/the-ratel “We eagerly anticipate welcoming you to what promises to be an unparalleled adventure—a race that will be truly spectacular!” – Robert Le BrunAbout the Adventure Racing World SeriesThe Adventure Racing World Series (ARWS) is a global platform uniting professional adventure races in iconic locations to serve a worldwide community of adventurers and endurance athletes. The series includes 80 events in 2024.A different race hosts the AR World Championship each year and the series consists of Qualifier, Regional and Stage races. Qualifiers are non-stop expedition length races of 3-10 days for mixed gender teams of 4, and race winners receive a place in the World Championship.Regional races in Europe, North and South America, Asia, Africa and Oceania are in the 12-36 hour range and offer the opportunity of accessible, weekend racing and a pathway towards expedition racing and competing in ARWS Qualifiers and World Championships. Stage races are new for 2023 and are multiday day events with overnight camps.Teams competing in Qualifiers are listed in the ARWS World Rankings and each region also has its own ranking.The ARWS CEO is South African Businesswoman Heidi Muller, who is also Race Director of Expedition Africa. The Adventure World Series was established in 2001 and is a company registered in Bentonville, Arkansas, USA.More information is on the ARWS website; www.arworldseries.com Follow the ARWS on all major social media platforms @arworldseriesFor press information contact media@arworldseries.com and for all other inquiries info@arworldseries.com

A new expedition race for South Africa

