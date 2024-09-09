Cyndi Gave, President Of The Metiss Group To Present At EO NERVE 2024

Her presentation is titled, “I Hired Workers But Human Beings Showed Up.” Cyndi will deal with hiring superstar talent, but not getting superstar performance.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On September 19th, Cyndi Gave will present to the Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) at EO NERVE in Atlanta Georgia. Her presentation is titled, “I Hired Workers But Human Beings Showed Up.”Cyndi will deal with the issue of companies hiring superstar talent, but not getting superstar performance out of them.In her session, Entrepreneurial Leaders will learn why it’s critical to increase productivity and engagement from the team they have, how and why this comes down to who they have in leadership, why traditional training approaches don’t work, and how to get the best ROI on the investment they make in leadership to accelerate the performance of their organization.Cyndi Gave, President of The Metiss Group , has been involved with EO for decades, first as a local speaker to the EO Detroit forums where she became an Accelerator. She then expanded the business to the Charlotte market, becoming a local speaker and Strategic Alliance Partner. Cyndi has been sought after to speak to EO Global and EO Charlotte through the years. She is a past presenter at NERVE and numerous Peer-To-Peer groups nationwide. Her company, The Metiss Group is a preeminent talent-consulting firm, providing Leadership Development and Alternative Selection services.Entrepreneurs’ Organization is a high-quality support network of 14,000+ like-minded leaders across 61 countries. They help entrepreneurs achieve their full potential through the power of life-enhancing connections, shared experiences and collaborative learning. NERVE is an annual 3-day conference where members gather, network and learn new strategies for growing their businesses. The theme of the 2024 conference is Perseverance.“I am always excited to participate and present at EO NERVE. There is so much entrepreneurial energy at this event,” said Cyndi Gave. “I look forward to being a part of this year’s program.”

