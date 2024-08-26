DiMarco Group Engages The Metiss Group For Leadership Development

DiMarco Group Headquarters in Rochester, NY.

The company engaged The Metiss Group to provide their proven Leadership Acceleration program to 29 DiMarco Group senior leaders and 94 direct reports.

We've seen a noticeable improvement in productivity across teams... It’s a game-changer for our organization.” — John DiMarco II, President & COO of DiMarco Group

CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DiMarco Group is a full-service development company that applies cutting-edge design and building concepts to meet 21st century real estate needs. The company was started in 1910 in Rochester, NY as a general contractor but has evolved into six companies providing a wide variety of commercial real estate and construction services.The company engaged The Metiss Group to provide their proven Leadership Acceleration program to 29 DiMarco Group senior leaders and 94 direct reports. The first Team Workshop was held in August at the company’s headquarters.The session included leadership practices designed to maximize the performance of the leader’s direct reports. The leadership development process is spread over 5 months to ensure deeper learning and sustainable best practices. It includes hands-on workshops and personalized one-on-one coaching.At the completion of the program leaders are expected to demonstrate effective leadership practices and have a more engaged and productive team."The Metiss Group’s leadership program transformed the way our leaders operate. The hands-on workshops and personalized coaching sessions provided practical tools that our leaders could implement immediately. We've seen a noticeable improvement in productivity across teams, and the sustained development over five months ensures that these changes take root and continue to deliver results. It’s a game-changer for our organization," said John DiMarco II, President & COO of DiMarco Group.The Metiss Group is a Preeminent Talent Consulting Firm, with offices in Charlotte, NC and Detroit, Michigan, providing Alternative Selection and Leadership Acceleration.

