Experience Tranquil Luxury: English-Estate Style Home on 11 Acres in Exclusive Long Branch Reserve, Rising Fawn, GA

RISING FAWN, GA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tranquility and luxury characterize the property at 861 Long Branch Rd , Rising Fawn, GA. Located at the end of Long Branch Reserve in Rising Fawn, GA, 861 Long Branch Rd is an estate designed to offer tranquility, elegance, and a connection to nature. Listed by Rachel Bruner and Jim Lea of Keller Williams Realty , this English-estate style residence offers an opportunity to own a piece of paradise within Greater Chattanooga’s premier farm and forest community.—A Home That Echoes Nature’s Grandeur—Situated on just over 11 acres, 861 Long Branch Rd combines elegance with nature. The estate reflects the North Georgia landscape, featuring a private 2.5-acre fenced pasture, moveable paddocks, a 30-foot diameter round pen, and well-maintained vegetable, herb, and flower gardens. Outdoor fire pits, walks to the pond, and nearby trailheads contribute to its peaceful setting.—Privacy and Panoramic Views—Situated at the end of Long Branch Preserve, this estate offers privacy and uninterrupted views of the surrounding wilderness. The serene location within the preserve offers a setting enveloped by nature, with protected forest lands and a breathtaking mountain landscape forming a constant backdrop to daily life. The location also provides access to the countless amenities of Long Branch Reserve, including over 12 miles of private trails, two serene lakes, and community facilities that cater to a lifestyle of wellness and outdoor enjoyment.—A Community Rooted in Conservation and Connection—Long Branch Reserve is a community with a strong focus on conservation. With over 300 acres of protected forest land adjacent to Lula Lake Land Trust, this private, gated area combines luxury living with environmental stewardship. The reserve is home to an equestrian barn complete with an apartment, a community treehouse with a rope swing, a community orchard and garden, and a village green perfect for gatherings—whether it's a wedding, a birthday party, or simply a game of kickball.The estate at 861 Long Branch Rd is one of 20 homes within this community, offering a blend of luxury, nature, and a sense of community. The property's proximity to the Cloudland Connector Trailhead provides access to opportunities for hiking, trail running, and mountain biking for outdoor enthusiasts.—A Rare Opportunity for Discerning Buyers—861 Long Branch Rd is currently listed at $2,397,400. The property combines the privacy of a secluded retreat with the features of a conservation-focused community.This estate is well-suited for those with diverse backgrounds, including physicians, designers, artists, equestrians, and anyone who values the beauty of nature and the tranquility of rural living. The home’s English-estate style architecture, combined with its premium location within Long Branch Reserve, makes it a truly special property that is waiting to be discovered.—Contact Information—For more information or to schedule a private showing of 861 Long Branch Rd, please contact either Rachel Bruner or Jim Lea at Keller Williams Realty. They will be available to provide additional information and details about the property and the community of Long Branch Reserve.For more information:Rachel Bruner, Keller Williams RealtyPhone: (423) 255-6600Email: bruner.rachel@gmail.comWebsite: https://rachelbruner.kw.com/ Jim T Lea, Keller Williams RealtyPhone: (423) 802-0066Email: Jim@livechattanooga.comWebsite: https://livechattanooga.com

