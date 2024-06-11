SMPL Wear Unveils "70x7" Collection - A Testament to Forgiveness

SMPL Wear Main Logo 70x7 Lifestyle Image 70x7 Lifestyle Image Girl Sitting on Bed

The "70x7" collection is designed to embody the principle of forgiveness, encouraging wearers to embrace and practice forgiveness in their daily lives.

Whether you are someone who has experienced the joy of forgiveness or someone seeking to understand its depths, this collection offers a way to wear your faith and inspire others.” — Jason Uzarraga

OOLTEWAH, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMPL Wear Unveils "70x7" Collection - A Testament to ForgivenessIn a world often marked by division and discord, SMPL Wear, a leading Christian apparel brand known for its minimalist designs, announces the launch of its "70x7" collection. Drawing deep inspiration from the biblical principle of forgiveness as taught in Matthew 18:21-22, this new line is a bold, visual representation of the unlimited grace and forgiveness encouraged by Jesus Christ. The collection, symbolizing the power of forgiveness seventy times seven, will be available to consumers starting Saturday, June 15, 2024, at 12:00 AM.The Inspiration Behind "70x7"The "70x7" collection originated from a simple yet profound biblical conversation between Jesus and His disciple Peter, who asked how often he should forgive a brother who sins against him. Jesus' response, "I do not say to you, up to seven times, but up to seventy times seven," underscores the limitless nature of genuine forgiveness. This powerful dialogue highlights the essence of Christian forgiveness—extending grace as abundantly as we receive it from God.Design PhilosophyTrue to SMPL Wear's commitment to simplicity and depth, each piece in the "70x7" collection integrates this core message through thoughtfully designed graphics and text, encouraging wearers to internalize and express the message of endless forgiveness. Available in various colorways and styles, the collection includes t-shirts, hoodies, and accessories, each crafted to resonate with individuals who appreciate both style and substance.Phygital Experience Enhances ConnectionA unique aspect of the "70x7" collection is its innovative use of phygital elements — created by their technology partners at Tic-Tac-Tag Brands — a blend of physical and digital experiences. Each item in the collection features a distinct QR code printed on the back, serving as a gateway to a special digital experience. By simply scanning the QR code with a mobile device, wearers are taken to an online platform that elaborates on the theme of forgiveness, offering reflections, scriptures, and actionable insights on how to practice forgiveness in everyday life.Community and Social ImpactIn addition to offering a personal spiritual journey, the "70x7" collection is designed to foster a community of believers passionate about spreading the message of forgiveness. SMPL Wear encourages all customers to share their experiences on social media, extending the conversation beyond fabric and fashion to touch lives across the globe. By sharing these stories, individuals can inspire others to embrace forgiveness, fostering a more compassionate world.Exclusive Online AvailabilityThe "70x7" collection is exclusively available through SMPL Wear's online store, smplwearstore.com , making it accessible to a global audience. The website not only serves as a retail platform but also as a resource for those looking to deepen their understanding of biblical teachings related to forgiveness and reconciliation.About SMPL WearFounded in Chattanooga, TN, SMPL Wear stands at the intersection of faith, fashion, and philanthropy. With a mission to create apparel that carries a message as powerful as the fabric is comfortable, SMPL Wear designs clothes that serve as catalysts for conversation and change. Each collection supports charitable causes that align with the themes of the apparel, ensuring that each purchase not only looks good but does good.Invitation to JoinAs SMPL Wear launches the "70x7" collection, we invite everyone to explore the range and embrace the profound message it carries. Whether you are someone who has experienced the joy of forgiveness or someone seeking to understand its depths, this collection offers a way to wear your faith and inspire others.For further information, to arrange interviews, or to request press samples, please contact:Jason UzarragaSMPL WearOwner and Designer

SMPL Wear Launch Video for the "70x7" Collection releasing on 6/15/2024