Saskatchewan Adds 19,200 Jobs, 17,800 Full-Time, Year-Over-Year and Maintains Lowest Unemployment Rate Among Provinces

Labour force numbers released by Statistics Canada show that Saskatchewan’s job market remains strong, with the province adding 19,200 new jobs year-over-year in August, ranking third in growth among provinces in terms of percentage change at 3.2 per cent. Saskatchewan continues to have the lowest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate among provinces at 5.4 per cent, well below the national average of 6.6 per cent.

"Saskatchewan’s job market continues to see significant gains as a direct result of our strong and growing economy," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "Our strong investment attractiveness and lowest in the nation inflation rate are leading to the creation of thousands of new jobs and opportunities for Saskatchewan people. Our government will continue to work directly with our job creators and make targeted investments, ensuring employers are able to fill key vacancies. We are keeping our communities strong and vibrant, while ensuring that our province remains the best place to work, live and raise a family in the country."

August 2024 saw all-time historical highs (aged 15 and over), with:

Saskatchewan's labour force reaching 655,800;

Saskatchewan's full-time employment reaching 522,200; and

Off-reserve Indigenous labour force reaching 76,300.

Year-over-year, full-time employment increased by 17,800, an increase of 3.5 per cent, and part-time employment increased by 1,400, an increase of 1.6 per cent. Female employment is up 9,400, an increase of 3.5 per cent, and youth employment was up 5,300, an increase of 5.8 per cent. Private sector employment increased by 12,200 or 3.4 per cent.

Off-reserve Indigenous employment was up 3,200, an increase of 5.0 per cent, marking the second consecutive month of year-over-year increases.

Saskatchewan's two biggest cities also saw major year-over-year growth. Compared to August 2023, Saskatoon's employment was up 10,200, an increase of 5.0 per cent, and Regina's employment was up 2,300, an increase of 1.5 per cent.

The province also saw strong growth across other economic indicators, with Saskatchewan’s retail trade sales value (seasonally adjusted) and housing starts for July 2024 increasing by 3.4 per cent and 30.4 per cent, respectively, when compared to July 2023. Saskatchewan’s inflation rate continues to remain the lowest among provinces, according to the July 2024 Consumer Price Index release.

Saskatchewan’s economic growth is supported by government’s recently released Building the Workforce for a Growing Economy: The Saskatchewan Labour Market Strategy, a roadmap to build the workforce needed to support Saskatchewan's strong and growing economy, and Securing the Next Decade of Growth: Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy, a plan to increase investment in the province and further advancing Saskatchewan's Growth Plan goal of $16 billion in private capital investment annually.

