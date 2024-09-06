Nêhiyawak Language Experience Receives National Literacy Award

CANADA, September 6 - Released on September 6, 2024

Nêhiyawak Language Experience is the Saskatchewan recipient of the Council of the Federation Literacy Award (CoFLA).

The CoFLA was created in 2004 by Canada's Premiers and, since 2005, CoFLA has been awarded annually in recognition of outstanding achievements, innovative practices and excellence in literacy in each of Canada's provinces and territories. This year, the award recognized an organization that has made significant contributions to literacy in the community, including the use of home and heritage languages in Saskatchewan.

"I would like to congratulate the Nêhiyawak Language Experience on receiving this monumental recognition and national award," Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "We know that literacy and learning are key to a strong Saskatchewan, including opening doors to employment, better social and health outcomes and active participation in society."

Nêhiyawak Language Experience was founded 20 years ago in Sturgeon Lake, Saskatchewan, by Belinda Daniels. The program offers language experience and education to many individuals through workshops, lectures and community projects, including the Sturgeon Lake Multifaceted Language Revitalization Project. The summer offerings often become family orientated events. Children are cared for and learn on their own while adults take part in teacher-hosted opportunities.

Above all, nêhiyawakin (Cree language) summer camps are an opportunity to re-establish and maintain land-identity, connect with cultural practices and engage in language revitalization by learning, practicing and integrating Cree into everyday home life. This way, the summer programs also become a pathway to healing through language and fellowship. The project is also a form of empowerment by building confidence and pride.

More information on the CoFLA is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/government/heritage-honours-and-awards/council-of-the-federation-literacy-award.

