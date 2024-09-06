St. Paul's Hospital Front Entrance Expansion Project 25 Per Cent Complete

CANADA, September 6 - Released on September 6, 2024

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan announced that the St. Paul's Hospital Front Entrance Expansion project has reached 25 per cent completion.

“We are very pleased to see the progress being made on the St. Paul’s Hospital front entrance project,” Health Minister Everett Hindley said. “Our government continues working toward improving access to health care for all Saskatchewan residents. This project will meet barrier-free standards further ensuring safe and convenient access for patients, staff and visitors.”

Once complete, the new fully accessible entrance will benefit all visitors to the hospital. The front entrance expansion project includes enhanced safety, additional washrooms, a relocated gift shop and First Nations Métis Cultural Healing Centre.

"We are pleased to share an update on the development of this project," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Terry Jenson said. "The construction of this new front entrance provides an opportunity to improve the safety and accessibility features to benefit the patients, staff and visitors of this facility. We hope to create an inclusive and culturally responsive space for all guests of the St. Paul's Hospital."

Construction continues on schedule as trade partners simultaneously work to backfill foundation walls and complete outdoor features. Mechanical and electrical work is underway inside, setting the stage for a seamless transition to Phase II of the project which will begin to incorporate the new entrance with the existing St. Paul's Hospital.

“As construction progresses on this very important renovation and expansion, our main focus remains on providing safe, culturally responsive care for all patients at St. Paul’s Hospital,” Integrated Saskatoon Health Vice President John Ash said. “The design of the entrance will not only increase safety for patients, visitors and staff, it will also expand the footprint of the hospital to include a First Nations Métis Cultural Healing Centre that will serve the community for years to come.”

“We are excited to see the progression of this important initiative that will improve access to and safety within our hospital,” Emmanuel Health Executive Director Tracy Muggli said. “It will also introduce the First Nations Métis Cultural Healing Centre to support Indigenous patients and families with culturally responsive supports.”

“We are so pleased to be creating a welcoming space for St. Paul’s Hospital patients and visitors; our new First Nations Métis Cultural Healing Centre will promote physical, mental, spiritual and community health through traditional healing practices, ceremonies and cultural support,” SPH Foundation Director of Philanthropy Sandhya Padmanabh said.

Emmanuel Health and the St. Paul's Hospital Foundation have committed to donating a share to the project.

Construction is expected to be complete in the Fall of 2025.

