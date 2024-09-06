RCMP Saskatchewan Enforcement Response Teams Continue To Deliver Results

CANADA, September 6 - Released on September 6, 2024

Investments by the Government of Saskatchewan into the RCMP's Saskatchewan Enforcement Response Teams (SERT) continue to deliver results in targeting criminal activity in the province. RCMP's SERT team includes their Crime Reduction Team (CRT), Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Team (STRT), and Warrant Enforcement and Suppression Team (WEST).

From December 2023 through July 2024, RCMP SERT teams seized a total of 128 firearms, over $196,000 CAD, more than 940 grams of methamphetamine, nearly 5,000 grams of cocaine, and over 456,000 packs of illegal tobacco.

"I want to thank the RCMP for their continued efforts to address gangs, illegal weapons and drugs, human trafficking and other acts of criminal activity in the province," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman said. "Investments in SERT, and other specialized policing units allow officers to target these complex issues and improve overall community safety."

The RCMP operates a WEST team in Prince Albert and a joint team between Meadow Lake and Saskatoon. Both teams have the capacity to respond to incidents across the province, with the aim of targeting high-profile offenders, such as gang members and violent offenders, with outstanding warrants who are deemed a potential threat to public safety. Between December 2023 and the end of July 2024, 23 search warrants, 96 arrest warrants and 75 arrests were made by RCMP WEST.

"I am proud of the continued excellent work of the Saskatchewan Enforcement Response Team (SERT), who have removed 128 firearms and almost 12 kilograms of drugs from Saskatchewan communities in the first half of this year alone," Saskatchewan RCMP Commanding Officer Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said. "They work seamlessly with our frontline police officers at detachments to help keep Saskatchewan communities safe."

RCMP CRTs respond to crime surges in rural areas, targeting prolific offenders and street gangs in Saskatchewan. From December 2023 through July 2024, CRTs conducted 156 search warrants,

269 arrest warrants and made 365 arrests that resulted in 533 charges being laid. As a result, more than 4,300 grams of cocaine, 900 grams of methamphetamine, and 5,500 grams of illicit drugs, including psilocybin, MDMA and illegal cannabis, were taken off the street.

Meanwhile, the RCMP's STRT is a specialized, intelligence-led enforcement team that investigates weapons, drug and human trafficking cases. From December 2023 through July 2024, the STRT team opened 19 human trafficking files, executed 47 search warrants and 13 arrest warrants, and made 29 arrests, seizing more than 455,000 packs of tobacco and over 600 grams of cocaine, with 72 charges being laid.

"Government will continue to invest in the RCMP and police services across the province," Minister Merriman said. "Building and protecting safe communities and neighbourhoods for residents remains a top priority for our government."

Additional statistics are attached, and the following news story highlights the dedication and commitment of RCMP SERT teams in Saskatchewan:

For more on the provincially-funded STRT, WEST and CRT initiatives, visit:

-30-

For more information, contact: