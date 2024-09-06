Governor Abbott Announces Rockwall Designated Music Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, September 6 - September 6, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Rockwall has been designated by the Texas Music Office (TMO) as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community after completing the multi-step certification process. The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.

“Congratulations to the City of Rockwall on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is key to the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state. Music Friendly Texas Communities certified by the Texas Music Office work tirelessly to attract and develop the local music industry to boost local job creation and economic growth. In fact, with support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounts for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generates more than $26 billion in annual economic activity statewide. Together, we will continue to work alongside communities in every region of our state to amplify their growth and success.”

“Rockwall is a closely knit community that values family-oriented activities, local traditions, and a strong sense of civic pride,” said Senator Bob Hall. “Being named a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community highlights its vibrant cultural spirit and dedication to nurturing local talent. This achievement not only celebrates the city’s rich musical heritage but also enhances its role as a center for community engagement and economic growth. As the ‘Free Live Music Capital of North Texas,’ Rockwall is poised to make an even greater impact on the Texas music scene.”

“As a native Texan, State Representative, and passionate musician myself, I am proud to see Rockwall now recognized as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said State Representative Justin Holland. “This designation reflects our city's vibrant cultural spirit and the unity fostered through music. From our annual Founders’ Day celebration to the Harbor’s free live event series, Rockwall continues to create unforgettable experiences, bringing people together in harmony. This is a milestone that honors our musical heritage and strengthens our community.”

“As a fan of live Texas music, I am proud to celebrate the City of Rockwall’s commitment to becoming a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Rockwall Mayor Trace Johannesen. “Rockwall already stands out as the ‘Free Live Music Capital of North Texas,’ with over 100 free live music shows each year. By joining the Texas Music Office’s network of over 60 Music Friendly Texas Certified Communities, we are taking our vibrant music scene to the next level. This partnership will further solidify Rockwall’s reputation as a hub for musical talent and community engagement, and we look forward to amplifying our local music culture even more."

“As an advocate for live Texas music and local businesses, I’m thrilled about what’s ahead for Rockwall,” said Rockwall Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center Board Chairman Shane Hollas. “Earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation will further establish Rockwall as a top destination for live music, boosting our local economy. Already recognized as the Free Live Music Capital of North Texas, with numerous free events each year, this partnership will solidify Rockwall’s position as a hub for musical talent and community engagement. We’re excited to keep enriching our local music scene.”

The Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony cohosted by TMO and Visit Rockwall will be held on Friday, September 13 at the San Jacinto Plaza and will include Rockwall city officials and community leaders. TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Gini Mascorro will present the designation.

Rockwall Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony

Friday, September 13 at 7:00 PM

San Jacinto Plaza

101-105 S San Jacinto

Rockwall, TX 75087

More details: facebook.com/events/1049303736124204/

Inquiries may be directed to Jodi Willard, Director of Tourism, Visit Rockwall, 972-771-5733, jodi@visitrockwall.com

Rockwall becomes the 64th Music Friendly Texas Certified Community. Learn more about the Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

The Texas Music Office in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism is the first and longest-running state music office in the nation. Since 1990, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. Since 2016, TMO has operated the first and only statewide Music Friendly Community Program in the nation, with an extensive network of more than 60 certified Music Friendly Texas community partners across the state. The TMO also serves as a clearinghouse for Texas music industry information, acts as a liaison between music businesses and government offices, publicizes significant industry developments, and attracts essential music industry to the Lone Star State. A vibrant Texas music industry supports local job creation while drawing visitors from around the globe, attracting a talented workforce across industries, and supporting business recruitment and expansion efforts throughout the state.