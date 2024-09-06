New MRI coming to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

CANADA, September 6 - Brittny Anderson, MLA for Nelson-Creston –

“We’re investing in health care that works for families, in the Kootenays, and throughout B.C. With the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital’s new MRI suite, people will have access to world-class medical imaging locally.”

Roly Russell, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen –

“This is great news for people in the Kootenay Boundary, giving us all enhanced access to the latest diagnostics closer to home. This reflects our government’s commitment to investing in health care so patients can more easily access the care they need closer to their rural communities.”

Susan Brown, president and CEO, Interior Health –

“The people of the Kootenay Boundary area will greatly benefit from the addition of a brand-new MRI suite to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. Moving from the mobile unit we currently have to a purpose-built suite will provide a brand-new modern space built for the needs of our staff and the patients we provide care for.”

Suzan Hewat, chair, West Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital District –

“Members of the West Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital District were pleased to be able to support the construction of the new MRI suite at KBRH. This new permanent facility will provide patients with access to this much needed service, thus avoiding long trips to facilities outside of our region. Receiving quality services closer to home and in a timely manner are key to the health of our residents.”

Lisa Pasin, executive director, KBRH Health Foundation –

“The introduction of a new MRI suite marks a major advancement for our community, significantly enhancing Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital’s diagnostic capabilities and overall patient care. The KBRH Health Foundation looks forward to supporting this vital project in the future.”

Jason Leblanc, MRI technologist at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital –

“As an MRI technologist I am proud to be a part of a project that has significant functional improvements while also providing comfort and reducing noise for a better and safer patient experience. I look forward to working with this new equipment and being involved in medical-imaging service growth.”