New long-term care home coming soon to Kamloops

CANADA, September 6 - Seniors in Kamloops and the surrounding area will have greater access to care closer to home with the opening of a new long-term care home with 100 new publicly funded beds.

“As our seniors age, it is our responsibility to ensure they have access to quality care and comfort,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “These beds are part of the largest one-time increase in long-term care beds in the Interior in more than 16 years and will help seniors create a home away from home while still being close to family and loved ones.”

Located at 580 Shuswap Rd. E. and overlooking the South Thompson River, AgeCare Sun Rivers will open on Oct. 21, 2024. All beds in the care home are publicly funded, single-bed rooms. The building will be four storeys with indoor and outdoor spaces and a bright, home-like atmosphere, creating a nurturing environment for residents in the Sun Rivers development.

“This new long-term care home in Kamloops will provide quality and dignified care services so more seniors can age close to their loved ones in the community they call home,” said Harwinder Sandhu, Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors’ Services and Long-Term Care. “It is another demonstration of our government’s ongoing investment to strengthen seniors’ services and build new long term care homes across B.C. to help meet growing demand and deliver the quality services our seniors need.”

The new long-term care home will feature state-of-the-art facilities designed to offer a safe community for individuals with physical challenges and health issues. Seniors and their families will benefit from 100 private suites, spacious family-style dining rooms, a casual bistro, an atrium for large gatherings, recreational/multi-purpose spaces, outdoor courtyard and a hair salon, creating a more comfortable and supportive environment.

“The addition of these new beds in Kamloops is at the heart of Interior Health’s continued commitment to meeting the needs of individuals who require the level of care and supports available in a care home environment,” said Susan Brown, president and CEO, Interior Health. “I want to express my gratitude to all of our partners for their support in helping expand the range of long-term care programs and services available in this community.”

AgeCare, through its partnership with Aster Joint Venture Ltd. Partnership, has leased the land from the Sun Rivers Resort Community, which holds a leasehold title for the parcel from the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc. AgeCare holds a service operating agreement with Interior Health for the care home.

“AgeCare is pleased to partner with the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc, the ministry and Interior Health with the opening of AgeCare Sun Rivers,” said Salimah Walji-Shivji, CEO, AgeCare. “This community is a testament to AgeCare’s philosophy of providing the best quality-of-life experience for its residents through innovative and purpose-built infrastructure. We know these resources are essential and we look forward to welcoming residents to AgeCare Sun Rivers.”

The 100 new long-term care beds in Kamloops are part of the provincial government’s investment to create 495 new beds in the Interior Health region to meet the needs of the growing seniors population. The remaining long-term beds are planned in Kelowna, Nelson and Penticton, as well as Vernon, where 90 beds opened in February 2024.

Long-term care communities provide care and supervision for people with complex-care needs who can no longer live safely and independently at home. These communities offer a range of services delivered by well-trained, compassionate and caring staff.

The new homes build on investments of approximately $3.5 billion over the past five years to expand and improve quality care for seniors in B.C., including investments in primary care, home health, long-term care and assisted living.

Quotes:

Kúkpi7 Rosanne Casimir, Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc First Nations –

“On behalf of Tk̓emlúps, we are pleased to announce the development of a centralized assisted living housing project aimed at addressing the long-term care needs and the much-needed housing for seniors in our Sun Rivers community, our Elders from Tk̓emlúps community, and the Elder and senior population throughout our Nation. We acknowledge the partnerships formed to support this important initiative and look forward to the opportunities it will bring to educate and share our local culture and traditional history with future residents. While residing on these ancestral lands, residents will benefit from resources that promote an excellent quality of life. We are excited about the positive impact this facility will have on our community, both now and for many years to come.”

Terry Lake, CEO, BC Care Providers Association –

“Our seniors deserve to have access to high-quality care and support. With the rapidly growing aging population and the increasing need for long-term care capacity across the province, this signifies a crucial step forward to not only help address these challenges, but also to ensure that seniors have access to long-term care services when they need them.”