Caregiver Arrested, Charged with Sexually Abusing Vulnerable Adult

CARTER COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Medicaid Fraud Control Division, Adult Protective Services, and the Tennessee Department of Disability and Aging into reports of the abuse and sexual exploitation of a vulnerable adult has resulted in an arrest.

In August, after receiving a referral from Adult Protective Services, TBI special agents began investigating allegations of sexual exploitation involving a physically and intellectually disabled adult male in Carter County. During the investigation, agents learned that Selena Catherine Silver (DOB: 5/12/68), who was employed as a caregiver at the time, began a sexual relationship with the victim and provided him with controlled substances and other illicit drugs.

Today, agents obtained an arrest warrant for Silver, charging her with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult, Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure, Sexual Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult, and Stalking. She was arrested and booked into the Carter County Jail on a $10,00 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

