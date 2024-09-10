THE INFINITE DEEP: STORIES OF LOST SUBMARINES Now Available on Prime Video via Prime Video Direct

Infinite Deep Title Artwork Dramatic Recreations for Infinite Deep Interview with Survivor

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE INFINITE DEEP: STORIES OF LOST SUBMARINES is now available to buy or rent on Prime Video via Prime Video Direct in the United States.

This 90-minute, chilling documentary takes a deep dive into the world’s most notorious cases of lost submarines—from the first experimental submersible to the recent OceanGate Titan tragedy that captivated the world in 2023. This special aims to give answers to burning questions, such as: “Why and how did these vessels sink?” and “Could their fates have been prevented?”

This documentary examines the latest submarine technology and features new, expert analysis and insight of these disasters.

Have you ever wondered what the crew and passengers experienced, just moments away from impending death? AMS Pictures’ storytellers go beyond just the history and tell the stories of these lost submarines with a personal touch, featuring interviews with surviving crew members of the U.S.S. Chopper, as they reflect on what really caused some of the world’s most mysterious and tragic submarine catastrophes.

THE INFINITE DEEP is a terrifying journey into what victims experienced when confronted with the kind of unforgiving circumstances the sea presents. Both the physical and psychological effects of trauma—such as being trapped in pitch darkness, claustrophobia, hypothermia, fire, suffocation, drowning, even catastrophic implosion—are all examined in careful detail. Historically accurate accounts are provided by submarine historians and experts, officers, as well as individuals personally connected to the tragedies.

“It’s an important story to tell because we’ve forgotten much of the history of submarines, and we’ve learned very little from it, as evidenced by the most recent Titan tragedy.” Director Brad Osborne said. “But, beyond that, this documentary is also a testament to the sheer bravery of submariners throughout the years as they grappled with changes in technology and the unforgiving nature of the ocean.”

THE INFINITE DEEP: Stories of Lost Submarines is not just an American story, but recounts world-spanning submarine disasters including the USS Thresher, Britain’s HMS Thetis, France’s Minerve, Russia’s Kursk, and China’s Ming 361, along with many more, all while using 3D animation, rare archival materials, cinematic recreations and artfully shot interviews with immersive narration and a dramatic music score.

Watch Now on Prime Video via Prime Video Direct: https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B0DCNS3PTR/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r

About AMS Pictures:

AMS Pictures is a Dallas-based full-service multi-media production company specializing in independent documentaries, as well as unscripted content for networks such as Lifetime, HGTV, PBS, REELZ, History and many others. Original series and specials include I WAS LORENA BOBBITT, #TEXTMEWHENYOUGETHOME, and CELLMATE SECRETS with Angie Harmon as well as the television-themed documentaries THE LOVE BOAT: HAPPILY EVER AFTER, LUCILLE BALL: WE LOVE LUCY, and M*A*S*H: WHEN TELEVISION CHANGED FOREVER.

