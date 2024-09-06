Haven Health Management Expands Services at Never Alone Adolescent Treatment Center to Include Female Clients

Haven Health Management

PALM SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Haven Health Management is pleased to announce a significant expansion in the services offered at the Never Alone Adolescent Treatment Center in Hurley, New York. In response to the growing need for specialized addiction treatment for young women, we are now accepting female adolescent clients into our comprehensive and individualized treatment programs.Never Alone Adolescent Treatment Center has established itself as a leading facility dedicated to the recovery and well-being of adolescents struggling with addiction. Our center offers a wide range of evidence-based treatment programs specifically tailored to meet the unique needs of teenagers. With our expansion to include female clients, we continue our commitment to providing the highest standard of care to all adolescents who seek help.“Our mission at Never Alone is to offer every young person the opportunity to heal in a safe, supportive, and nurturing environment,” said Donnie Martinelli, Executive Director. Never Alone Adolescent Treatment Center. “By expanding our services to include female adolescents, we are ensuring that more teens can access the specialized care they need to overcome addiction and build a foundation for a healthy and fulfilling life.”At Never Alone, we recognize that each adolescent's journey to recovery is unique. Our individualized approach ensures that every young person receives personalized care that addresses their physical, emotional, and psychological well-being. Our facility provides a continuum of care that supports their recovery journey every step of the way—from initial therapy to comprehensive aftercare planning.The addition of female-focused services at Never Alone Adolescent Treatment Center reflects our commitment to inclusivity and excellence in adolescent addiction treatment. We are dedicated to offering a comprehensive and supportive treatment experience that empowers young women to achieve lasting recovery.For more information about our services, please visit Https://HavenHealthMgmt.org/ About Haven Health ManagementHaven Health Management is a leading provider of mental health and addiction treatment services dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families. Our network of facilities offers a range of evidence-based programs designed to support lasting recovery and wellness.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.