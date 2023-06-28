United Dialysis Center Now in Network with Florida's Largest Health Insurance Provider, Florida Blue Cross Blue Shield
POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- United Dialysis Center (UDC), known for its exceptional dialysis care, is now in network with Florida Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS), the state's largest health insurance provider. This agreement aligns with UDC's dedication to enhancing access to comprehensive kidney care for more patients across Florida.
This signals an important milestone for UDC, which continues to strengthen its pledge to foster increased access to all-encompassing kidney care. It's an affirmation of UDC's dedication to broadening its service delivery channels in order to bring top-notch dialysis services within reach of the greatest possible number of patients.
CEO of UDC, Kirill Vesselov, expressed his views on this milestone by stating the UDC's enduring commitment to be a leader in renal care. The agreement with Florida BCBS is a large step forward in realizing this ambition, he noted, as it brings UDC's top-tier dialysis services closer to patients who are members of Florida Blue Cross Blue Shield.
Florida BCBS members can now enjoy covered access to all of UDC's dialysis services available in Florida. The inclusion of UDC in Florida BCBS's network is indicative of its sustained mission to provide the highest standard of renal care to all Floridians. It also demonstrates UDC’s unwavering dedication to minimizing financial barriers for patients who require vital dialysis treatment, facilitating their path toward improved health.
If you are interested in learning more about United Dialysis Center and the details of its agreement with Florida Blue Cross Blue Shield, we encourage you to visit our website at https://pompanodialysis.com/.
About United Dialysis Center (UDC)
United Dialysis Center (UDC) has been a beacon of quality dialysis treatments since its inception in 2014 in Pompano Beach, Florida. With a commitment to delivering superior, patient-centered dialysis treatments, UDC is a lifeline for those wrestling with chronic kidney disease. At UDC's state-of-the-art dialysis center in Florida, we persistently strive to improve the health and well-being of individuals living with kidney disease. Our distinctive approach joins the latest technology with a compassionate, patient-focused model of care, a testament to our founding principles and an enduring promise to our patients.
Media
This signals an important milestone for UDC, which continues to strengthen its pledge to foster increased access to all-encompassing kidney care. It's an affirmation of UDC's dedication to broadening its service delivery channels in order to bring top-notch dialysis services within reach of the greatest possible number of patients.
CEO of UDC, Kirill Vesselov, expressed his views on this milestone by stating the UDC's enduring commitment to be a leader in renal care. The agreement with Florida BCBS is a large step forward in realizing this ambition, he noted, as it brings UDC's top-tier dialysis services closer to patients who are members of Florida Blue Cross Blue Shield.
Florida BCBS members can now enjoy covered access to all of UDC's dialysis services available in Florida. The inclusion of UDC in Florida BCBS's network is indicative of its sustained mission to provide the highest standard of renal care to all Floridians. It also demonstrates UDC’s unwavering dedication to minimizing financial barriers for patients who require vital dialysis treatment, facilitating their path toward improved health.
If you are interested in learning more about United Dialysis Center and the details of its agreement with Florida Blue Cross Blue Shield, we encourage you to visit our website at https://pompanodialysis.com/.
About United Dialysis Center (UDC)
United Dialysis Center (UDC) has been a beacon of quality dialysis treatments since its inception in 2014 in Pompano Beach, Florida. With a commitment to delivering superior, patient-centered dialysis treatments, UDC is a lifeline for those wrestling with chronic kidney disease. At UDC's state-of-the-art dialysis center in Florida, we persistently strive to improve the health and well-being of individuals living with kidney disease. Our distinctive approach joins the latest technology with a compassionate, patient-focused model of care, a testament to our founding principles and an enduring promise to our patients.
Media
Haven Health Management
email us here