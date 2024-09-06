Restoring the Shores: Dune Restoration Project Underway at Naval Station Mayport

General Mechanical Corporation (GMC) from Daytona Beach, Florida, has embarked on an ambitious $10.6 million construction contract to restore the storm-battered dunes at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Mayport. Awarded by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast in September 2023, the contract sets a new course for the restoration of coastal defenses that were ravaged by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, as well as ongoing tidal erosion.

By early July, sand mining operations were underway. The first major task was to extract and prepare the large quantity of sand needed for the project. The goal is to restore the dunes to a height of 12-14 feet, which is crucial for shielding the base from future storm surges.

“A key element to this project is to ensure the habitat protection of native animals that live or nest in the dunes,” said Benjamin Yang, construction manager assigned to Public Works Department at NAVSTA Mayport. “The team has maintained a vigilant watch over a Loggerhead turtle nest, waiting for the hatchlings to make their way to the sea before proceeding with work in that area.”

Orange barriers were erected to mark and protect any vulnerable nests that could be affected by the ongoing dune project.

The project also includes replacing the fencing between the base and the adjoining civilian park and beach at Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park (Hanna Park), establishing a much-needed security buffer. Additionally, storm-damaged facilities, such as boardwalks, will be repaired.

By mid-August, GMC had already made significant progress. Of the 64,000 cubic yards of sand needed, nearly 40,000 cubic yards had been mined, with 8,000 cubic yards screened and 9,000 cubic yards transported and placed on the dunes.

Sand was extracted from a designated dredge material management area within NAVSTA Mayport. A Powerscreen sorts raw ground materials and reduces them to usable aggregate sizes, which are then used to build up the dunes.

“We’re screening between 1,000 and 1,200 cubic yards of sand and transporting around 100 truckloads — about 1,400 cubic yards — a day to the beach,” said Dillon Moyer, superintendent, Continental Heavy Civil Corporation (CHC). “The initial completion target is March 2025, but with our current pace, we’re aiming to wrap up by December 29, weather and equipment permitting.”

Just south of NAVSTA Mayport, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is working to restore dunes at Hanna Park and moving northward toward the base. Their efforts complement GMC’s work, with plans to transition seamlessly to NAVSTA Mayport’s beach upon completing the Hanna Park project. Once the transition to NAVSTA Mayport begins, USACE will operate around the clock for about a month to achieve their milestones at the base.

The synchronized efforts of GMC, CHC, and USACE are a testament to the collaborative spirit needed to restore and fortify the dunes and security at NAVSTA Mayport. With each passing day, the sandy beaches are being reshaped, not just as a defense against future storms but as a promise to protect and preserve the natural habitat for generations to come.

